Art Transforms in Brad Bird's Pop Americana Film, 'The Iron Giant'

The Iron Giant Director: Brad Bird Cast: Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Aniston 1999

Despite the fact that he signed on late to a long-simmering studio project, Brad Bird’s first film, The Iron Giant (1999), offers a perfect distillation of his artistic vision. With its stirring classical narrative structure and its vision of imagination triumphing over conformity, the film reveals his predilection for pop revisionism and Romantic irony as seen in his subsequent films The Incredibles (2004) and Ratatouille (2007).

More than hindsight supplies the reason for detecting Bird’s soul in this film, however. It remains a Brad Bird film because he so thoroughly reworked almost every aspect of this project to make it his own. He turned it into a film of vibrant pop vitality, constructed with a stirring storyline, and remarkable emotional range. It shares with The Incredibles a revisionist approach to forms of American popular culture and mythology—the Atomic Age, comic books, science fiction, mid-century design—and a fierce battle between orthodoxy, on one side, and the expressive power of individual vision on the other. Within its very storyline, The Iron Giant offers a nuanced reflection on the salience of popular culture. Like Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Bird’s first film employs its outsider motif to exorcize both the fears fertilized by our mind’s eye as well as the sense of wonder embedded in our imaginations. In each work, the outsider, in turn, allows the respective stories to accentuate the alienating aspects of our social orders and alerts us to our own experiences of estrangement. Moreover, Bird frames this Romantic conflict, the clash between imagination and conventionality, individualism and conformism, within an intricately structured classical narrative.

Setting the story during the late period of relative innocence in popular American culture allows Bird to toy with the country’s whitewashed image of itself and its ideologies, the conservatism, the reactionaries and the rebellious beatniks.

The film’s preproduction history did not promise such a cohesive final product. Before Bird’s arrival, The Iron Giant lingered in limbo on the studio’s development shelf. Warner Bros. purchased the rights to the story in the mid-‘90s through a deal with producer Des McAnuff and the Who’s Pete Townsend. In 1986, seeking to revive the genre of his earlier rock operas like Quadrophenia and Tommy, Townsend bought the rights to Ted Hughes’ 1968 children’s novella, The Iron Man. He then produced a new song cycle, based on Hughes’ story, and released it as an album in 1989 along with a short film (a long-form promotional music video), complete with stop-motion animation of the robot, based on one of the songs. Having worked with Townsend on a tremendously successful touring stage revival of Tommy, McAnuff convinced Townsend and some commercial backers to stage this version of The Iron Man in the early ‘90s. This ultimately drew interest from Warner Bros., which purchased the project for its new feature animation division, where it lay dormant.

Meanwhile, Bird had been struggling to launch his first animated feature film, with a number of projects in and out of development. Bird had gained attention as a student at Cal Arts and a working animator at Disney. By the early ‘90s, Bird had established a strong reputation within the industry for his work on The Simpsons and his original production of Family Dog. In fact, an article in the industry trade paper Variety identified Bird as one of the strongest contenders to helm an animated feature. Warner Bros., like many other studios in the ‘90s, invested in an animation division to capitalize on the tremendous success of Disney’s revived animated feature division, the development of Pixar and Dreamworks Animation, and the increased interest in animation generated by television shows like The Simpsons and Sponge Bob. In a subsequent meeting with executives, Bird learned of the The Iron Man project and expressed interest. Bird reengineered the entire project. “What if a gun had a soul,” Bird asked the executives, as he later summed up this first meeting. “And chose not to be a gun?” More significantly, he dropped all of the songs.

Warner Bros. placed most of its resources in 1998’s The Quest for Camelot, primed to launch its animated feature division. With so much of their managerial oversight and production personnel concentrated on that film, Bird and his team felt a degree of artistic autonomy on The Iron Giant. With a smaller budget and shorter production time than typical animated features (both tactics designed to mitigate some of the studio’s risk), Bird’s version completely restructured and transformed Hughes’ novella The Iron Man. Bird understood the motives behind Hughes’ foray into children’s literature: the suicide of Hughes’ wife Sylvia Plath and Hughes’ need to explain her death to their children. For Bird, this background represented a core theme in the work (despite the otherwise heavy-handed gestures to political allegory in the book); as the director explained: “even though there is death, life has a continuity.” Yet this theme emerges more from knowledge of the context for the novella within the Hughes family than from the book itself, which remains alternately episodic, lyrical, and allegorical. Bird wove this theme into the very narrative.

By transferring the story to 1957, Bird makes the setting and time period itself dramatic, a source of conflict and exposition. The time period explains the extreme responses to the giant—Atomic-trigger-finger reactions, alien invasion hysteria, and cold war paranoia. In addition, the small town setting allows Bird to hide the giant for a short period long enough to establish his relationship with the boy. Setting the story during the late period of relative innocence in popular American culture allows Bird to toy with the country’s whitewashed image of itself and its ideologies, the conservatism, the reactionaries and the rebellious beatniks. Bird uses these historical figures as archetypes. As figures harboring symbolic values that extend beyond their historical context, the Beatniks represent coolness (reserving judgment) and expansiveness (their devotion to expressivity and the arts) and the governmental agent represents prejudice and rigid institutionalized conformism; the Beatnik sides with imagination and freedom; the government man proffers fear and paranoia. Hogarth and the Beatnik go with the flow, improvise, and recognize the potential in the giant for growth; the government agent sees only an object of fear while thinking only of his own career, selfishly and opportunistically targeting the giant. Thus, individualism, a core American belief, finds protection in the Beatnik; conformism, an American fear, as so often the case, comes from the agents of the American government. The agent, then, values all that should remain alien to America: confinement, selfish careerism, and elitism (he despises the rural rubes and his requisite assignment to the region). The alien, ironically, evolves to embody an American narrative: he comes to the shore, lives in the woods, makes himself into his own creature through exploration and self-determination, sacrifices himself for his community, and becomes who he “chooses to be”, as American, in turn, as Jefferson or Kerouac—indeed, as American as that other pop culture alien, Superman.

While still suggesting a richness and complexity in all of its ingredients, the film’s Maine presents a small town life familiar to American popular culture from old movies, paintings, and commercial illustrations like those of Norman Rockwell (the namesake of the film’s fictional Maine town). We see general service stores and diners as communal gathering spots where the townspeople exchange news and gossip. Yet Maine also evokes a town with history, with deep community extending back into the American past. In this regard, it’s a town less caught up in the nerve-wracked careerism and global hysteria of more cosmopolitan centers like Washington, spewing out its Kent Mansleys, the government agent, and the more reasonable yet no less stressed General Rogard.

By contrast, Hogarth’s mother, a working widow, and Dean, the kooky artist, find harbor in the serene setting of this sea town. To underscore this sensibility, the film’s visual design evokes paintings by Rockwell, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper, and Andrew Wyeth, classic American artists, whose work has come to signify the American past. Homer suggests a rugged, pioneering spirit that endures into an age of civilization. His images evoke an America that maintains wildness in its landscapes and an experience of the wilderness that vitally engages its modern citizens, maintaining a connection to the experiences that defined that of our founders and America itself. Yet Hopper (and even Wyeth) suggests some of the loneliness and forlornness accompanying independence and individualism, qualities that often conflict with 20th century American culture. In the film, the well-weathered faces of the boaters, the rugged waters, with waves arching in stylized crescendos, and crashing with forceful volume, echo the iconic images in Homer, as do some of the bountiful landscapes; while Hopper filters through the muted color schemes, the quiet solitude suggested by a lit interior window cracking the dark solemnity of a single house’s exterior. Rockwell figures in much of the stylized rendering of the iconic small town characters and settings: the diner, the drugstore, the main street, the farmers, and clerks. Rockwell’s skill (and his sentimentality) arose, as it does in this film, from the synecdoche of detail, the way a comic book or some junk food can capture and conjure a world of childhood.

In Bird’s conception, the film employed stylized characters, recalling some of the classic Disney films. In this way, the film adheres to a general aesthetic sensibility echoing the story’s time-period. He wanted it to more or less look like an animated film from the late ‘50s. To this end, Bird shot the film in widescreen format (a 50s-era development), rather than the standard 1:8:5 ratio, an especially unusual choice for an animated feature. The robot clearly personifies Bird’s retro vision, as its design resembles some of the classic robots from 50s-era science fiction films and comic books. Only its transformation in the climactic battle sequence hints at more modern representations like The Transformers (2007) or the artistry of anime. Yet even in this form, the robot recalls classic science fiction, as in its final incarnation, with its coiled extensions spiraling out of its top, it echoes the invaders from War of the Worlds (1953, 2005).

Bird and his team of artists balanced these retro design elements with a modern satirical vision of 50s-era America. This combination of modern perspective and retro design defines Bird’s work on The Incredibles, yet both films develop a deeper thematic connection in their reconciliation of a faith in the ideals represented in earlier popular cultural forms—the earnest values of heroes, their exemplary, unwavering adherence to principles—and a self-consciousness of their datedness. In The Iron Giant and The Incredibles, Bird’s deft handling of satire allows him to acknowledge modern variations and reexaminations of popular culture while reigning in the cynicism of works like Watchmen (2009) or The Dark Knight (2008).