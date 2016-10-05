The 10 Best Shoegaze and Dream Pop Albums of 2016

The late 1980s and early 1990s was a peak era for new music genres, but perhaps that wasn’t always for the better. Wielding a kind of pop culture power that almost doesn’t exist in the same way anymore, competing journalists with broad and captive audiences to sate could create and snuff out scenes and movements almost at will. Some fads and flavors of the month certainly weren’t worth keeping around, but on occasion, the music media’s giant-killing impulses got the better of them for the worse. Such was the case when the British weeklies set about taking down shoegaze.

In 1996, as the few remaining Thames Valley bands either hung up their hats or tried on new ones, it seemed that the press could claim victory in clearing the path for Britpop’s triumph—though they’d eventually come for Cool Britannia, too. A curious thing had already begun to happen, however: shoegaze sightings were being reported overseas in America. Early adopters included bands like Lilys and the Swirlies before scattered regional scenes popped up in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere in the late ‘90s. Twenty years on, in 2016, shoegaze—and its demure twin sister, dream pop—is a continuing presence and influence on guitar music.

The artists who made the best records in and around the genre this year come from all periods of its lifespan: its modern ubiquity with all the different shapes it now assumes, traditionalists and the American second wave, and even one of its originators.

Vinyl Williams Brunei (Company) Amazon iTunes Review

10

Vinyl Williams

Brunei



Lionel Williams goes to some unique extremes in the pursuit of harmony. When recording his last album, Into, Williams incorporated ideas of Egyptian Bio-Geometry into the creation process, trying out experiments like placing a pendulum on the tape magnet when transferring the album from four-track to see if it would affect the music. Whether or not such specific techniques materially altered the album’s energy, Into was certainly a blissful record. A year later, Brunei picks up right where its predecessor left off, floating through dream-states that Williams brings to life with the psychedelic 3-D realms he creates for his music videos.

Memoryhouse Soft Hate (Self-released) Amazon iTunes

9

Memoryhouse

Soft Hate



The Guelph, Ontario, songwriting duo of Evan Abeele and Denise Nouvion have made a point of quietly defying the expectations their music creates. When their first EP, a gauzy love letter to Virginia Woolf novels, was branded as chillwave, they poked holes in that association with the campfire dream pop of their debut album, The Slideshow Effect. A first full length full of promise, it seemed like the kind of record that Memoryhouse—and their label, Sub Pop—would capitalize on by promptly following up with a second. Instead, Soft Hate arrived four years later and self-released. Naturally, freed to follow any and all creative impulses, Abeele and Nouvion came up with a focused and vibrant collection that has an ear for certain synthpop influences without interfering with their natural chemistry.

True Widow Avvolgere (Relapse) Amazon iTunes

8

True Widow

Avvolgere



Almost as soon as they started making a slow racket nearly ten years ago, True Widow have been regularly pegged to the heavy end of the “-gaze” spectrum: doomgaze, sludgegaze, stonegaze. The truth is, the Dallas trio’s touch has always been a bit lighter and more nuanced than those labels suggest. For all of its cool detachment, their self-titled debut in 2008 could also sound at times like Low went shopping for Big Muff pedals, most keenly when Dan Phillips and Nicole Estill let their vocals mingle. On Avvolgere, as muscular a record as any they’ve recorded, that vulnerability still stirs just below the surface.

The High Violets Heroes and Halos (Saint Marie) Amazon iTunes

7

The High Violets

Heroes and Halos



Portland, Oregon, band the High Violets have been reviving the shoegaze sound long enough to watch the bands that originally inspired them get back together and go on reunion tours. Perhaps there is no bigger compliment to their persistence in keeping the legacy alive. With their first records in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, the High Violets were part of a loose Pacific Northwest shoegaze movement that also featured bands like Voyager One and the Melody Unit, both from Seattle. Unlike such peers, the High Violets are still around and making some of their best music when they decide to get together in the studio, as Heroes and Halos, their fifth album, ably demonstrates.

The Stargazer Lilies Door to the Sun (Graveface) Amazon iTunes

6

The Stargazer Lilies

Door to the Sun



Before forming the Stargazer Lilies, guitarist John Ceparano and singer Kim Field were in a New York-based band in the ‘00s called Soundpool, who on their last album experimented with a merger of shoegaze and dance music. By comparison, the Stargazer Lilies might have seemed like a move toward a more tried-and-true approach to the genre, though that hasn’t quite been the case. Field’s vocals are fittingly airy, Ceparano keeps an arsenal of effects pedals at his feet, and they did name their 2013 debut We Are The Dreamers, but there’s a heavy psychedelic thread running through their sound that revitalizes and keeps their traditional leanings in check. Door to the Sun is an even deeper dive into the acid bath than their first album.