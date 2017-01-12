The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 1, Gang of Four to the Birthday Party

In the standard narratives delivered about the history of the last century of popular music, post-punk’s influence is almost always drastically minimized, or worse, goes completely unrecognized. No other genre in the past four decades (including its namesake punk) has had such a profound and demonstrable effect on so many disparate musical styles and icons from the worlds of pop, R&B, electronic, hip-hop, metal, and, of course, rock, and yet the broad implications the movement had (and continues to have) for the wider music community are so often reduced to only a handful of recognizable names and ancillary cultural trends in most popular accounts.

Part of the problem is the dramatic fragmentation the underground rock community experienced during the genre’s rise around the years 1977-1985, something that severely complicates the process of delineating post-punk’s boundaries. Punk’s revolutionary effects on the pragmatics of the music industry—the popularization of independent recording, distribution, and marketing, a rejection of the bureaucratic institutionalization of the same, and a democratization of music-making to a degree unprecedented before the development of the internet—were just as pivotal as its effects on popular songwriting and performance; the genre subsequently broke down the locked doors of the musical establishment that for so long kept amateur artists from pursuing their creative sensibilities, but in that change, caused the long-pervasive schisms between genres to all but dissolve.

In response to the factionalization of the early punk scenes, musicians around the world sought to eradicate the perceived barriers of creation that divided their art into easily marketable product. They began taking from disco and R&B because rockists deemed it uncool; they began taking from dub, psych-rock, and German experimental music because those genres were at the forefront of sound design; they began exploring Dadaist, existentialist, and postmodernist themes because most rock and punk music hadn’t been intellectually stimulating enough for their liking. After punk, popular music became something of a conglomeration of cultural thought from around the world.

“Post-punk”, in the most general terms, has come to refer to the resulting boom of musical experimentation that developed out of this industry-wide sea change, but without any more definitive attributes, the term could just as easily apply to almost any working musical artist of the early ‘80s, from R.E.M. and U2 to Grace Jones and the Police to Flipper and the Minutemen. Perhaps the easiest way to understand post-punk, then, is both as a somewhat narrow genre classification as well as, from a historical perspective rather than an artistic one, an umbrella term under which fell anything that retained even the remotest connection to the subversive, anti-establishment ethos of punk music in the wake of its rapid commercialization: jangle pop, goth rock, new wave, synthpop, early electro, etc.

This particular list is intended as a primer for the more focused stylistic conception of the post-punk genre, but given the genre’s breadth, lapses into its wider reaches are entirely unavoidable. To counteract this inevitability, albums usually characterized by more auxiliary subgenres such as new wave were chosen for this list based on whether they maintained a significant link to the standard set of codes usually associated with the more narrowly-defined definition of post-punk. This is why esteemed artists such as New Order, whose album Movement was their most historically “post-punk” recording but also widely regarded as their weakest of the period, do not appear on this list, and others like the Cure and Echo & the Bunnymen, who originated as “traditional” post-punk bands but eventually evolved to transcend the label, appear with records that aren’t universally considered their in-their-prime masterpieces.

Another problem arises in strictly limiting the list to only studio albums. As with any genre, the full story of post-punk cannot be unmasked in such a restricted way. There are too many artists like Liquid Liquid, Mars, and the Normal, whose legacies exist only through singles, EPs, and posthumous compilations rather than conventional albums, or like Delta 5 and Bush Tetras, whose studio records are widely regarded as inferior products unrepresentative of their greater influence. Because of these limiting factors, an exercise like this is inherently flawed, but it does not mean it’s entirely devoid of merit. After all, most of the history of post-punk only survives through these albums, some dug out of obscurity and reissued as recently as the last ten years, and even in today’s age of exponentially increased cultural splintering, the album remains the quintessential conventional format to release popular music, even when the stories they tell are incomplete. We may no longer be able to see Joy Division or the Talking Heads perform first-hand, for example, but their legacies persist most concretely through their albums.

So it’s with these considerations firmly in mind that I welcome you to explore 50 of the most brilliant, impactful, innovative, and controversial albums of the classic post-punk era, a collection the reverberations of which can be and will continue to be felt for generations.

Gang of Four Solid Gold Amazon iTunes

50

Gang of Four

Solid Gold (1981)

In the time between the release of Gang of Four’s epochal debut and their slightly more articulate and expansive sophomore outing Solid Gold, pretty much everything had changed—and it only been two years.

Entertainment! was an unprecedented case of both boundary breaking and foundation setting at the very end of a decade that had been run over by hard rock machismo and dumb swagger; after the initial shock of the much needed post-punk revolution, there was no unringing the bell. For Gang of Four, who broke the all the rules and instituted a new order of countercultural music all with their first record, the future didn’t seem quite as promising. It was unlikely that any band could hit such a high watermark more than once.

As such, Solid Gold has regrettably spent the last three-and-a-half decades living in the shadow of its predecessor, still largely considered one of the greatest albums of all time. It’s doomed forever to be the obligatory second stop for anyone just discovering Gang of Four, if they even manage to make it past the delicious grooves and flawless construction of Entertainment! But the album is worthy of so much more. Yes, it revisits the band’s standard turf—steady funk beats, angular guitar riffs, satirical examinations of modern consumerist malaise—but it’s a meticulous elaboration of those motifs that could only come from their originators. Gone was the tight control of songs like “Damaged Goods” and “Not Great Men” and in its place was the intricately layered instrumental spontaneity and contemplative exploration of “What We All Want” and “If I Could Keep It For Myself”. Entertainment! is of course an absolute monument, but Solid Gold gave us songs that were darker, more complex, and every bit as biting as anything from post-punk’s classic years.

The Durutti Column The Return of the Durutti Column Amazon iTunes

49

The Durutti Column

The Return of the Durutti Column (1980)

To say that there was no other band like the Durutti Column in 1980 would be an understatement. Even after punk had pushed young creatives away from classic rock stylings and early post-punk broadened tastes and nurtured the independent logistics of musicmaking, the band—pretty much entirely the brainchild of guitarist Vini Reilly—represented a new wave of sound that had no clear inspirations (or far too many) and that no one else participated in. Whatever roots Reilly’s music had in punk were impossibly obscured; nothing was more antagonistic to the tenets of that movement than moody, indulgent instrumentals with noodling guitars, drenched in romantic chorus and reverb, stretched over intricate chord changes, and that’s all the Durutti Column was—at least on the surface.

Even more interesting is that the Durutti Column, as peculiar as they were, still managed to become an essential part of the post-punk establishment, if such a thing existed. They were signed to Factory Records, the genre’s homebase, and had Joy Division producer Martin Hannett look after their 1980 debut. It speaks to the nature of the period that such an outwardly bizarre band with what might be described as a radically un-hip sound could be institutionally authorized to such a remarkable degree.

To compensate for Reilly’s nerdy, delicate subversion of punk’s destructive essence, The Return of the Durutti Column was given a more crude and straightforward method of provocation as well: the first 2,000 LPs were packaged in sandpaper sleeves that would tear up any records stored beside it on the shelf. The Durutti Column was one of post-punk’s more modestly challenging acts with a sound that today would be regarded as subdued, maybe even safe, but the low-key rebelliousness of The Return of the Durutti Column was entirely singular in its time, and yet still characteristic of the genre’s nonconformist practices.

Au Pairs Sense and Sensuality Amazon iTunes

48

Au Pairs

Sense and Sensuality (1982)

If you’re looking for powerful voices in post-punk that never got their due, Au Pairs’ Lesley Woods has to be near the top of the list. Her measured, operatic howl is nothing less than the band’s key distinguishing feature, but on their second and final record Sense and Sensuality especially, Woods showed her versatility with the band as they sailed from stylistic archetype to stylistic archetype, from the disco-informed dance-punk of “Instant Touch” to the cabaret swing of “Tongue in Cheek” to “That’s When It’s Worth It”, a song that took several elements of popular post-punk—looping auxiliary percussion rhythms, a sporadically used horn section, a simple and purposeful hook—and crafted a wild sound that was equal parts dance, psychedelia, punk, and art pop.

But if Woods’ voice was Au Pairs’ most unique musical element, their distinctly punk take on sex and gender politics was their strongest thematic strain, and that’s truly where Sense and Sensuality shined. “Would you like to express your sex without stress? / Would you like to discover physical conversations of a different kind?” Woods croons on the album’s second song, hearkening to the sexually-liberated reality of the early punk scenes while at the same time biting back at the misogynistic macho myths that said men could flaunt their sexual exploits while women had to suppress theirs, normalizing the idea of sex for the repressed youth of the conservative ‘80s. Post-punk quickly became a haven for feminist musical pursuits, but only Au Pairs offered blunt gender analysis in such a ferociously upbeat way.

Adam and the Ants Kings of the Wild Frontier Amazon iTunes

47

Adam and the Ants

Kings of the Wild Frontier (1980)

Though frequently understood as a purely serious endeavor, post-punk was essential in bringing pop kitsch into hitherto “distinguished” and “dignified” cultural spaces as a part of their Dadaist mission to dismantle the established rock legitimacy of the time. The bright and colorful new wave would become the most widespread example of this irreverence, in which Adam Ant played a crucial early role.

After the Ants’ more typical post-punk flavored debut—and following former Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren’s cheeky hijacking of the band’s backing performers to form Bow Wow Wow—Adam Ant went headlong into the weightless frivolity of new wave pop with Kings of the Wild Frontier. Familiar elements occur in new patterns on the record: searing, anemic guitars are used as texture rather than as a basic foundation, Ant’s classic punk voice is wrapped around light melodies with abandon, and world rhythms (Ant initiated the Burundi beat craze before McLaren and Bow Wow Wow could lay claim to it) aim to reanimate the dance veins of post-punk in an offbeat way.

Adam and the Ants’ music didn’t age nearly as well as that of a lot of their contemporaries, but it’s only because their anachronistic quirks were an essential part of their charm. Self-reflexive and playfully deprecating in a way few real punk bands were—“Antmusic” and “Ants Invasion” are prime examples—and willing to tap into “trashy” music for camp value in a way no humorless traditional rock bands were—“Los Rancheros” adopted cliches of country-western, “Don’t Be Square (Be There)” was at least part ironic disco pastiche, etc.—Kings of the Wild Frontier remains a truly singular record, albeit one steeped in a distinctly ‘80s consciousness.

Tuxedomoon Half-Mute Amazon iTunes

46

Tuxedomoon

Half-Mute (1980)

The post-punk era was brimming with half-baked experimental projects from art school drop-outs and pseudo-intellectual dilettantes who just discovered synthesizers, drum machines, and performance art, but very few of them were constructive in the way the movement called for. Tuxedomoon, though they came from a similar background, was of a different breed, far more focused and meaningful, but just as whimsical and exploratory, committed to innovating and building on the independent spirit of punk. Singer Steven Brown boils it down in one of Half-Mute‘s standout (and most conventional) tracks, “What Use?”: “Give me new noise / Give me new affection / Strange new toys from another world / I need to see more than just three dimensions.”

Tuxedomoon’s debut is as free-spirited a pop record as you’re likely to find from the era, if it can even be called pop. The instrumental “Nazca” opens the record with funereal atmosphere, dark synths roiling under erratic bursts of discordant sax before leading into the downright goofy “59 to 1”, in which spoken vocals bounce over a plucky bass guitar groove and a chintzy drum machine loop. Tuxedomoon’s embrace of both catchy minimalist pop songwriting and experimental electronic lamentations served as a precursor to the eventual popularity of both mainstream synthpop and the New Romantic bands like ABC and Spandau Ballet, but they still maintained the credibility of post-punk sophistication and the artistic avant-garde in a way few others could.

Colin Fitzgerald is an associate editor and writer for PopMatters.