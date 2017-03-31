“A Cairo Gang record ends up being the music that comes from me entirely.”

Emmett Kelly—guitarist, singer/songwriter, and prime mover of the Cairo Gang—is on the phone from Los Angeles, talking through the complexities of navigating a solo project that is also a band. “I’ve been making records pretty much by myself for years, but there’s a band. We play live,” Kelly says. “I’ve been trying to work on bridging the worlds. It’s all about connecting things. It seems like as a musician, or whatever it is you want to call yourself, the whole point of doing anything is to connect these different sides of your brain and make them into something that’s tangible, that somebody else can get something from.”

Kelly has worked under the Cairo Gang banner for 20 years now. While the group’s origins date back to his high school music making, nothing was officially released until a self-titled debut appeared in 2006. The group’s sound can evoke a near-Platonic ideal of mid-‘60s rock ‘n’ roll, basking in the moment when garage rock attitude took on a proto-psychedelia shimmer. Their newest record, Untouchable, released by Drag City imprint God?, is as pure an expression of straightforward rock ‘n’ roll you’ll find in 2017. Over its lean eight-song tracklist, guitars chug and chime, drums strut and swing, and Kelly’s melodic dexterity satisfyingly soars. Kelly explains that the record grew from working with garage maestro Ty Segall.

“The record was recorded in Los Angeles at the home studio of Ty Segall. Ty and I made the record together; he engineered it and played the drums. I played pretty much everything else on the record, except two songs have different bass players on them, one being Shayde Sartin, who you might recognize from The Fresh & Onlys, and Ryan Weinstein who is the bass player in the Cairo Gang live.”

Kelly has played on Ty’s records and been a member of Segall’s touring band, The Muggers. Bringing Segall in to return the favor on a Cairo Gang release just made sense. “I felt like it was a good time to open up to others, you know? Ty has been a great support to me, both musically and as a friend over the past few years. He’s a phenomenal drummer, so I wanted to cut the basic tracks with him playing live, just because his demos are the best.”





Kelly, of course, has recorded and toured with plenty of artists besides Segall. (Will Oldham, Angel Olsen, Joan of Arc, and Beth Orton are just a few.) He’s a highly sought session musician, a player whose touch can be found on many of the most significant rock records of recent years, but he’s not about to let the Cairo Gang take a backseat to his other collaborations. “Being a gigging musician, first and foremost, is what I do for a living, so I know I’m not there to flex my shit, you know? I’m there to support somebody,” Kelly says. “When I play with others it’s their trip. I’m there trying to learn about it, get inside of it and support it so that hopefully they can cultivate the thing they are trying to cultivate. I would hope that would be the same thing that people do when they play in the Cairo Gang,” he concludes.

A fascinating aspect to Untouchable is the diverse, behind-the-scenes influences that inform the songwriting. These include Pataphysician authors, the music of Gong and The Soft Machine, and questions about the subjective experience of time. “I was having a difficult time with conceiving of time, how either quick or slow it moves. What’s the most empirically accurate or easy to describe thing in the world?” he asks. “It’s probably increments of time. It’s set.”

“It’s weird to think that you would perceive of time as slow or fast,” he continues. “The whole record mostly was about time. Because it’s like, it’s all about timing, every single thing that you do. You can’t make anything happen, you have to surrender to the circumstance and also act accordingly.” His answers are a reminder that some seriously far-out shit often informs what, at first glance, appears to be straight up rock ‘n’ roll music. Kelly, however, finds the frequent descriptions of the Cairo Gang having a retro sound to be a simplification of the story, a case of rock writer easy answers, rather than anything based in substantive musical engagement. “I rarely seem to come across something that I feel actually endeavors to describe a musical experience,” Kelly laments.

Kelly’s interest in Pataphysicans and prog rock experimenters is countered by his near-Zen telling of how the record was cut, a process where—totally opposite of plugging in some throwback stompbox—the instruments sound the way they do because that’s actually the way that the instruments sound. “One of the brilliant things about the way Ty has put together his studio is that he doesn’t have any effects. It’s the most basic studio of all time and it’s all about getting good sounds. You turn on a guitar amp, you plug it in without any pedals, you turn it up, and it sounds like a guitar through a guitar amp. If that’s what the ‘70s sounds like, I guess that’s what that is,” Kelly relates.

Three years ago, Emmett Kelly returned to his native Los Angeles after a stint living in Chicago. Meanwhile, the live Cairo Gang rhythm section (Ryan Weinstein and drummer Marc Riordan) made the move out in January of this year. Kelly is looking forward to getting the lineup out on tour. “It’s been such a strange road with the Cairo Gang. I’ve just done so much music with so many different people. The main thing in my life is this project so I really want to see it grow.”