Call for Music Writers... Hip-hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Metal, World and More

PopMatters is looking for smart music writers.

We’re looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and past alongside a cultural generalist perspective with strong interests in many areas of culture.

MUSIC REVIEWS

Regular CD reviews run 500-700 words and display a knowledge of music history and real genre expertise, rather than simply “I like this” or “I hate that”. They should employ a smart look at the music within its larger cultural contexts. Capsule reviews run around 150 words.



For Consideration:

Please send a e-mail describing your background, along with two recent music-related writing samples (preferably reviews) that are each at least 500 words, and one 500-800 word review of an album not in our review archive that would be your first published PopMatters piece if you are accepted, to:

Sarah Zupko, Editor & Publisher [ editor at popmatters dot com ].

The subject line should read: PopMatters Music Application.

We need all three of these things before we can consider your application.

BLOGGERS

We’re seeking bloggers for two PopMatters blogs, Sound Affects and Mixed Media. Sound Affects applies our patented, smart, deep look at culture within the more informal blog format. We’re looking for writers to critique new videos and songs as well as highlight old favorites, to select and highlight some of the best music writing on the web, to analyze trends and events in the music world, and to generally come with lots of creative ideas to be a part of the blog’s continued growth into a vital community area on PopMatters. Mixed Media is a more newsy forum, devoted to showcasing the best and most interesting new videos, songs, trailers and more with brief commentary.

For Blogger Consideration:

Please send a e-mail describing your background, along with two recent music-related writing samples that display the depth of your thinking and the best of your abilities, and two posts that would be your first published PopMatters blog posts if you are accepted, to:

Sarah Zupko, Editor & Publisher [ editor at popmatters dot com ].

The subject line should read: PopMatters Music Blogger Application.

FEATURES

For Feature Writer Consideration:

Feature pieces are in excess of 1,200 words and look at a particular artist, genre, trend or happening within the music world. They also look at the intersection between music and other cultural forms such as film, TV, multimedia, fashion, and politics. These pieces can include artist interviews and profiles of an exceeding smart and critical nature.

Please submit pitches (100-250 words, including your subject and the gist of your approach to it) and the article you’d like us to consider along with a brief description of your writing background (with links to clips or published samples if possible) to our Submittable account.

Submit Pitches and Essays to PopMatters via Submittable.

* * *

Note: we are unable to pay you monetarily at this time. But you retain your copyright and are published by this reputable magazine, wherein you are rewarded with a platform to broaden your readership, currently 1.4 million monthly readers, who enjoy reading and engaging with long-form essays and thinkpieces.