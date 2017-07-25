Amai Kuda Y Josephine - "Cave" (video) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

26 July 2017

Amai Kuda Y Josephine offers up soulful roots music depicting love, womanhood, and the human connection to Earth.
 

Amai Kuda Y Josephine is a Canadian duo of singer-songwriters and activists who have been working together since meeting in 2013. Their latest music video, “Cave”, presents a song that was written around the time of their initial meeting and has only evolved since then. One of the first songs the two had ever crafted together coming off of their first jam session together, it’s a piece of work that still aptly defines the organic, earthen sound of the duo alongside their message relating to the connection of humankind to nature.
  
The accompanying music video, directed by Jonathon Lawley, is a stirring, visually stunning tale depicting a female creator conceiving the very world that we live in. It’s a track that is meant to reconnect humanity to Earth itself, and its music video showcases parallels “between water and skin, and between rock and bone” to get there. It’s all about love, womanhood, and beginnings, and it all comes about beautifully.

Topics: amai kuda y josephine | folk | premiere | soul
