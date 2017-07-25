- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Amai Kuda Y Josephine is a Canadian duo of singer-songwriters and activists who have been working together since meeting in 2013. Their latest music video, “Cave”, presents a song that was written around the time of their initial meeting and has only evolved since then. One of the first songs the two had ever crafted together coming off of their first jam session together, it’s a piece of work that still aptly defines the organic, earthen sound of the duo alongside their message relating to the connection of humankind to nature.
The accompanying music video, directed by Jonathon Lawley, is a stirring, visually stunning tale depicting a female creator conceiving the very world that we live in. It’s a track that is meant to reconnect humanity to Earth itself, and its music video showcases parallels “between water and skin, and between rock and bone” to get there. It’s all about love, womanhood, and beginnings, and it all comes about beautifully.
Rudimental "Sun Comes Up" feat. James Arthur (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Amai Kuda Y Josephine "Cave" (video) (premiere) // Music
Jillette Johnson 'All I Ever See in You Is Me' (album stream) (premiere) // Music
Iron & Wine "Call It Dreaming" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
'Knee Deep' Has a Great Setting That Ruins the Game
// Moving Pixels
"Knee Deep's elaborate stage isn't meant to convey a sense of spatial reality, it's really just a mechanism for cool scene transitions. And boy are they cool.READ the article