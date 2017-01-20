Amelia Curran - "Gravity" (video) (premiere)

One might say that there has always been a certain gravity about Amelia Curran’s music, and—pun-centric jokes aside—her latest, “Gravity”, would back these claims. Complete with bombastic horns and an earworm of a riff, the Newfoundland singer-songwriter, mental health advocate, and activist wistfully embraces female empowerment with this jubilant leap into the world.



With an open mind and heart, the accompanying stop-motion video uses its stop-motion, collaged charm to deliver a message of peace, environmentalism, and self-drive. Recent world events in mind, this single release is all-importantly well-timed for its inspiring message of perseverance, and the artfulness of its video accompaniment isn’t anything to shake a stick at, either.

Amelia Curran‘s new album, Watershed , will release March 10th via Six Shooter Records.

