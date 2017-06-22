Anton Kubikov - "North" (Singles Going Steady)

Paul Carr: Built on the repetitive chime of synth bell Kubikov creates a panoramic soundscape full of whispered, ambient murmurs and groans. The song has been perfectly constructed to echo the feeling of a chilly wind weaving amongst the snowy, tree-lined landscape. It flits and drifts before picking up momentum and gliding off completely. A beautiful track but one that will make you want to snuggle up by the fire with a warm, milky drink. [7/10]





Chris Ingalls: I rarely mention video elements when reviewing a single, but it’s impossible to ignore the high-def beauty of the snow-covered landscapes Mikhail Proskalov has conjured up in this absolutely stunning visual accompaniment to Kubikov’s instrumental track. The track is a minimalist gem of an almost otherworldly beauty and the shots are simply flawless. I could watch this stuff all day—it would probably do wonders for my blood pressure. [8/10]

Adriane Pontecorvo: “North” is a song so pleasant, it sounds like both a lullaby and an awakening. A sweet trail of thumb piano notes leads into a light atmosphere of electronic effects, a perfect and simple combination that Kubikov puts together to soothing effect. It’s a gentle track perfectly suited to the footage of chilly Karelia that goes with it, and one to put a harried mind at ease. [7/10]

John Garratt: I like the Kompakt label, I really do. Their releases rarely fail to surprise or engage me. Anton Kubikov’s “North” wanders too close to new age territory in order to save itself from the excellent electronic label’s short list of exceptions to that rule. What we have here isn’t exactly bad, but I could have used far less of that sequenced xylophone. [6/10]

Anton Kubikov’s new album, Whatness, releases July 14th via Kompakt.

SCORE: 7.00