Astrid Williamson

Requiem and Gallipoli

by Imran Khan

22 December 2016

Returning to her formative classical music training, singer-songwriter Williamson releases a set of orchestral compositions exploring musical grounds traversed by such composers like Górecki and Pärt.
 
cover art

Astrid Williamson

Requiem & Gallipoli

(Imports)

Amazon
iTunes

Known for her art-rock compositions with Goya Dress and the more straightforward pop songwriting of her solo career, Shetland-born Astrid Williamson returns to the classical musical training of her formative years to present Requiem and Gallipoli. A ten-piece set of orchestral compositions written by Williamson herself, Requiem and Gallipoli is a crystalline example of the songwriter’s talents as a composer.

Her work with the atmospheric and dramatic alternative rock outfit Goya Dress established Williamson’s skill in combining the storms of pop-rock structures with the understated and moody arrangements of a string section. The artist further expressed classical designs in her follow-up solo work, always within a pop context.
  
Distilled down to its purest lesson in classical and sacred music, Requiem and Gallipoli explores themes of transcendence in the wake post-traumatic stress disorder. Originally conceived as an extension of the practices of the David Lynch Foundation (a charitable organization which teaches those living with PTSD forms of mantra meditation to help combat debilitating stress), Requiem and Gallipoli, on its own, is an exercise in spiritual profundity and mines similar terrain explored by such composers like Arvo Pärt, Henrik Górecki and Sofia Gubaidulina.

According to Williamson, the writing process was arduous but automatic. “I would translate each movement from Latin, then start writing the music at the piano, later orchestrating and singing each individual voice… it was incredibly intuitive work—the music seemed to unfurl before me.”

Haunting and byzantine in its emotional complexity, Requiem and Gallipoli opens up not only Williamson’s songwriting talents to new worlds, but also her voice. Known for her distinctive tone, Williamson’s singing here offers deeper dimensions that could never be explored within the constructs of popular music. Drawing upon themes of liberation and renewal, “In Paradisum” proposes a layered dream calling from a space of imagined reality. Williamson’s voice is the haunted vessel sailing into the realm of dreamed sounds.

Topics: astrid williamson | classical | orchestra

//Media
//comments
//related

Astrid Williamson: We Go to Dream

Astrid Williamson: Pulse

Astrid Williamson: Here Come the Vikings

Astrid Williamson: Day of the Lone Wolf

//Mixed media

Astrid Williamson: Requiem and Gallipoli // Music

Johnny Kills — “Take it Easy” (audio) (interview) // Music

Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Shinyribs "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'I, Daniel Blake': Man vs State

'I, Daniel Blake': Man vs State
Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction

Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction
Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'

Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'
In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure

In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure
The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'

The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'
Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'

Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'
Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'

Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'
The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome

The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

2016: The Final Year of the Surprise Album (Hopefully)

// Sound Affects

"Dropping unexpected albums is a growing trend and one that should be done away with.

READ the article