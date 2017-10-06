Avi Jacob - "New England" (audio) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

13 October 2017

Avi Jacob weaves a story of heartbreak and traveling home in this cozy, gospel-tinged Americana tune.
Photo: Andrew Cebulka 

The topmost appeal of Avi Jacob’s art is its honesty. Though his first memories consist of “feeling completely isolated, sad, and alone,” the Boston singer-songwriter willingly puts himself out there for his audience. The result is a warmhearted feeling attached to his overarching body of work, all set out to speak the truth, relating his melancholic life stories to others. Together, they achieve mutual healing.
  
Produced in the Catskills by one new member and one past member of the Felice Brother family—James and Simone Felice, respectively—his latest single, “New England”, carries on this trend. Lyrically, it’s a melancholy reflection on a heartbreaking moment that sees him returning home to New England. Sonically, it’s a gospel-tinged Americana arrangement straight from the hearth that pairs perfectly with his bittersweet storytelling that sells his latest work.

“New England” is a track from off of Jacob’s upcoming EP, Surrender. On the EP, he says, “I’m trying to connect people to the reality of their emotions. If they understand them, then they can understand and have empathy for others.”

TOUR DATES
10/18 - Providence, RI / The Grange (solo)
10/19 - Sommerville, MA / Once Ballroom Lounge (trio)
11/16 - Northampton, MA / The Parlour Room, w/ Dom Flemons (solo)
12/7 - Fairhope, AL / The Blueberry Sessions, w/ Griffin House (solo)

Topics: americana | avi jacob | premiere
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Kris Delmhorst "All the Way Around" (video) (premiere) // Music

Avi Jacob "New England" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Zuli "ohfm" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Envy on the Coast "Virginia Girls" (video) (premiere) // Music

Gestures & Sounds "The Last Day" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Truth in Beauty and Beauty in Truth: Graphic Memoir 'Diario de Oaxaca'

Truth in Beauty and Beauty in Truth: Graphic Memoir 'Diario de Oaxaca'
Martin Luther's Rise from Small-town Theologian to Bold and Defiant Heretic

Martin Luther's Rise from Small-town Theologian to Bold and Defiant Heretic
Del Sol String Quartet: Dark Queen Mantra

Del Sol String Quartet: Dark Queen Mantra
Robert Plant: Carry Fire

Robert Plant: Carry Fire
The Church: Man Woman Life Death Infinity

The Church: Man Woman Life Death Infinity
T.C. Boyle's 'The Relive Box and Other Stories' Will Leave You Reeling

T.C. Boyle's 'The Relive Box and Other Stories' Will Leave You Reeling
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile: Lotta Sea Lice

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile: Lotta Sea Lice
Kiasmos: Blurred EP

Kiasmos: Blurred EP
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article