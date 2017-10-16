Barenaked Ladies - "We Took the Night" (audio) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

18 October 2017

Barenaked Ladies keep on trucking with the refreshingly fun-loving and adventurous "We Took the Night".
Photo: Matt Barnes (Concord Music Group) 

Believe it or not, Barenaked Ladies have been together for nearly 30 years. As we approach that three-decade anniversary, the Toronto rockers are looking to close out the year in style with a brand new record.
  
Releasing on Vanguard Records on 17 November, Fake Nudes will be their 15th overall studio album. Yet, they show no signs of slowing down.

“We Took the Night” is the fifth track that the band is releasing from off of their upcoming LP. It begins as a mid-tempo burn. As it progresses, the song continuously builds up into a shift in pace. Suddenly, it soars with a memorable chorus that showcases the tune’s lighter edges.

All in all, it’s a lighthearted romp that may not last all that long. Yet, what’s there ends up being unforgettable. Jim Creegan, who wrote and performed the track, says that “‘We Took The Night’ recalls a night of running wild through a park with a special friend. Challenging the dark with a partner in crime just until bus call at 6:00 am.”

Topics: alternative rock | barenaked ladies | jangle pop | pop rock | premiere
