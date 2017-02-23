Beth Bombara - "Sweet Time" (audio) (premiere)

Sometimes the best works of art are created in the most harrowing of moments. Such was the case for singer-songwriter Beth Bombara through the development of her upcoming album Map and No Direction. The Americana artist has previously described her upcoming record as written over “a couple months of a can’t-quite-get-out-of-bed, always-tired-but-can’t-sleep kind of depression”.



Bombara has a knack for evoking these potent emotions in her performances. This much is evident in the song “Sweet Time”. Her smoky, yearning vocals are accentuated by an emotionally penetrating nostalgic sweetness as she croons over stirring string instrumentation. Aurally, the song is a throwback to soulful country music released by the likes of Dusty Springfield and Roy Orbison.

On “Sweet Time”, Bombara says: “Many relationship songs are about breakups, done me wrongs, or love at first sight. This song draws on the experience of a long-term, committed relationship. Love takes time, along with a special understanding of give and take. My goal was to take that sentiment and combine it with some classic, soulful sounds.”

Beth Bombara’s latest album Map and No Direction releases 3 March 2017.

