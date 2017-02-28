Blaire Alise and the Bombshells - "Rolleiflex" (video) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

1 March 2017

Mod pop savant Blaire Alise releases a stunning new pop song, "Rolleiflex", which may as well be a love letter to the '60s.
Photo: Shervin Lainez 

Detroit’s Blaire Alise possesses the soul of a ‘60s mod popster with all of the glorious harmonies of the British Invasion melded to the sweetest melodies of Detroit pop/soul via Motown. Her latest album, My Eye, highlights the range of Blaire Alise and the Bombshells’ super catchy music, loaded with cotton candy killer melodies and harmonies that could melt the coldest of hearts. Case in point is the group’s latest single “Rolleiflex” with its instantly memorable melodic line, splendid vocals, and its perfect chorus. As the song is about memories, Alise had the video entirely shot in Super 8 video, which paints the song’s historical influences.
  
Alise says, “‘Rolleiflex’ is about memories. It’s about trying to capture all of the moments you can with the fear of not being able to take all of them in. Shot on Super 8 film, I wanted the video to feel familiar, like a distant memory. Who says you can’t use time as a paintbrush?” Indeed.

Blaire Alise and the Bombshells’ latest album My Eye released in February.

Topics: blaire alise and the bombshells | garage rock | indie pop | premiere
 

