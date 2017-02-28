Blanck Mass - "Please" (Singles Going Steady)

Paul Carr: One-half of Fuck Buttons returns with this taster from his forthcoming third album World Eater. On “Please”, Benjamin John Power demonstrates a lightness of touch as he manages to combine the ambiance of his early solo work with the heavier beats and more danceable rhythms of previous album Dumb Flesh. It’s a testament to his mastery of manipulating the space between notes to build a euphonious yet dizzying sound. It saunters to the edge of a cliff before dropping, chased by harder, edgier beats. Blanck Mass stops it from hitting the ground by cushioning the beats with bright, airy synths and looping, distorted vocals. Excellent. [9/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: At seven minutes and 28 seconds, you’d think Blanck Mass would have time to throw in a climax. Instead, “Please” builds up a couple of different loops and then goes back and forth between them. In conjunction with a video that looks like it’s mostly made up of early-2000s CGI, maybe the clunkiness is intentional, a kind of tribute to Windows 98, but then again, maybe it’s just not that good of a track. I did like Windows 98, though. [3/10]

Chris Ingalls: Benjamin John Power, a.k.a. Blanck Mass, takes advantage of the somewhat lengthy run time of “Please” to let his brand of experimental/electronic/dance/drone music breathe a little. Instead of a three-minute assault with everything but the kitchen sink, he introduces all the different elements in a leisurely, deliberate fashion. It’ a smart move and allows the listener a more satisfying, savoring experience. A unique trip—I look forward to hearing more. [8/10]

Mike Schiller: The video leaves a lot to be desired, coming off like a particularly long, particularly surreal video game cutscene from ten years ago. It’s hard to tell what they were even going for here. The song is a little better, the sort of beat-infused wallpaper that was so fashionable in the ‘90s, existing someplace in between Dead Can Dance and (late ‘90s) Autechre. It’s interesting for a while—there are some keyboard layers toward the end that are particularly inspired—but it’s hard to imagine being excited about this for a full seven minutes. [5/10]

SCORE: 6.25