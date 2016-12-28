Brace Yourself

An Interview With Allen Thompson

by Sloane Spencer

28 December 2016

Two members of Allen Thompson's band broke their backs last year. Brace yourself for their new sound.
Photo by
Stacie Huckeba 

Allen Thompson Band‘s new album, Brace Yourself, is still kept under top-secret guard, but the stories leading to the title seem surreal. Thompson and band mate, Clint Maine, both broke their backs in separate accidents within a month of each other. The following year helped them expand their sound and get weirder, as they describe.

Thompson called on a slew of music friends to contribute to the record, including the first single, a duet with Elizabeth Cook, “Long Time Thinkin’”, out now.

Source: CountryFriedRock.org.

Topics: aaron lee tasjan | allen thompson | americana | brace yourself | dexter green | elizabeth cook | rob crowell

Johnnyswim Takes Atlanta

"The singers and instrumentalists used the acoustics of the room to create overtones and play with the reverberations they initially created.

