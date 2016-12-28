Allen Thompson Band‘s new album, Brace Yourself, is still kept under top-secret guard, but the stories leading to the title seem surreal. Thompson and band mate, Clint Maine, both broke their backs in separate accidents within a month of each other. The following year helped them expand their sound and get weirder, as they describe.
Thompson called on a slew of music friends to contribute to the record, including the first single, a duet with Elizabeth Cook, “Long Time Thinkin’”, out now.
Source: CountryFriedRock.org.
Topics: aaron lee tasjan | allen thompson | americana | brace yourself | dexter green | elizabeth cook | rob crowell
//comments
//Mixed media
Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music
//Pm Picks
//Blogs
Johnnyswim Takes Atlanta
// Notes from the Road
"The singers and instrumentalists used the acoustics of the room to create overtones and play with the reverberations they initially created.READ the article