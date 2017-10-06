Brother Roy - "Heartbreaker" (video) (premiere)

After years of putting in his dues leading a band, Brother Roy traveled on a whim to an Indian ashram to find himself. He did so with a group of ten other musicians, and over those two weeks of intense practice, realized he needed to put out a solo rock record under his newest moniker.



His debut album, Last Man Standing, is blazing rock ‘n’ roll with a soulful kick. There is a particular fire on the record that is exemplified by his latest single, “Heartbreaker”. The lively, hazy throwback vibe of the tune is partnered with a fittingly retro lens on its accompanying music video as he and his band get down to business.

Brother Roy says, “‘The Heartbreaker’ is not evil, in fact, she is quite the opposite. She is thoughtful, calm and cool, and beautiful in every sense. She looks you in the eye, and is present in every conversation and makes you feel like you’re really being listened too. But because of this the Heartbreaker forever has a trail of men turned to dust behind her. Even the strongest willed man is no match.”

Brother Roy Last Man Standing releases on 11 November.

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters, Wide Open Country and For Folk's Sake. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: [email protected]