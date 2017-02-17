Chick Quest - 'Model View Controller' (album stream) (premiere)

Vienna’s Chick Quest create their unique sound out of a vast array of influences that range from post-punk to Ennio Morricone, NEU!, and the Rapture. An American expat Ryan White formed the group in 2014 with the idea of blending the more dancey aspects of post-punk with the atmospheric, wide-open space sound of classic ‘60s western movie soundtracks. Meanwhile, repeated elements resurface in the music in a manner similar to the compositional techniques employed in electronic music. Chick Quest makes daring and innovative rock music as you will hear on their new LP Model View Controller releasing this Friday.



Chick Quest says, “Model View Controller is a post-punk/art-rock album that has no interest in love songs, guitar solos, or anthems. Both musically and lyrically, it vents its frustration with the stagnated, controlled system that keeps regurgitating the same old thing over and over again. Throughout its 40 minutes, the album’s cohesive yet unpredictable 10 songs will put you in what seems like a familiar room but with more corners than you thought were there.”

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.