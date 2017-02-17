Chick Quest - 'Model View Controller' (album stream) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

20 February 2017

Chick Quest makes daring and innovative rock music as you will hear on their new LP Model View Controller releasing this Friday.
 

Vienna’s Chick Quest create their unique sound out of a vast array of influences that range from post-punk to Ennio Morricone, NEU!, and the Rapture. An American expat Ryan White formed the group in 2014 with the idea of blending the more dancey aspects of post-punk with the atmospheric, wide-open space sound of classic ‘60s western movie soundtracks. Meanwhile, repeated elements resurface in the music in a manner similar to the compositional techniques employed in electronic music. Chick Quest makes daring and innovative rock music as you will hear on their new LP Model View Controller releasing this Friday.
  
Chick Quest says, “Model View Controller is a post-punk/art-rock album that has no interest in love songs, guitar solos, or anthems. Both musically and lyrically, it vents its frustration with the stagnated, controlled system that keeps regurgitating the same old thing over and over again. Throughout its 40 minutes, the album’s cohesive yet unpredictable 10 songs will put you in what seems like a familiar room but with more corners than you thought were there.”

Topics: art rock | chick quest | indie rock | post-punk | premiere
 

