Cilantro Boombox - "Love For Money" (audio) (premiere)

Cilantro Boombox‘s new single “Love For Money” begins life as a ska song with strong echoes of the English Beat and the Specials and then morphs into a straight-ahead funk tune before injecting some salsa into the mix. With all of those components, you might expect “Love For Money” to be too crammed full of ideas to work, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Cilantro Boombox are masters at blending genres into new combinations that sound organic and natural. “Love For Money” ends up being a hugely fun dance tune that will have you searching for more music from this talented Austin band. Well, you’re in luck as the band has a new album coming in March and “Love For Money” is the first delicious taste.





