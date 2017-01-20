Cilantro Boombox - "Love For Money" (audio) (premiere)

by PopMatters Staff

23 January 2017

Eclectic Austin band Cilantro Boombox return with a hot new single that blends ska, funk and salsa.
 

Cilantro Boombox‘s new single “Love For Money” begins life as a ska song with strong echoes of the English Beat and the Specials and then morphs into a straight-ahead funk tune before injecting some salsa into the mix. With all of those components, you might expect “Love For Money” to be too crammed full of ideas to work, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Cilantro Boombox are masters at blending genres into new combinations that sound organic and natural. “Love For Money” ends up being a hugely fun dance tune that will have you searching for more music from this talented Austin band. Well, you’re in luck as the band has a new album coming in March and “Love For Money” is the first delicious taste.
  

Topics: cilantro boombox | funk | premiere | r&b | ska | soul

//comments
//related

Cilantro Boombox - "Lluvia" (audio) (Premiere)

//Mixed media

Sinkane "Telephone" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Amelia Curran "Gravity" (video) (premiere) // Music

Cilantro Boombox "Love For Money" (audio) (premiere) // Music

SOHN "Hard Liquor" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Curtis McMurtry "Silver World" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Tift Merritt: Stitch of the World

Tift Merritt: Stitch of the World
Japandroids: Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Japandroids: Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Murakami's 'Absolutely on Music' Is Sort of a My Dinner With Andre for Classical Music Fans

Murakami's 'Absolutely on Music' Is Sort of a My Dinner With Andre for Classical Music Fans
Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'

Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'
Foxygen: Hang

Foxygen: Hang
Glam Is Good

Glam Is Good
Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom

Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

// Moving Pixels

"The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016.

READ the article