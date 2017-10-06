ColinResponse - "Something About Your Love" (video) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

11 October 2017

ColinResponse offers up infectious soul that chronicles the artist's love for music.
 

ColinResponse‘s latest single, “Something About Your Love”, is an instant mood-changer. The Canadian soul artist’s buttery vocals are front and center on the track. It features an ebullient collection of musicians—including a rambunctious horn section—that helps bring it to life.
  
These feel-good vibes are accentuated by the Toronto singer-songwriter’s accompanying music video. It throws us back to ColinResponse‘s earliest childhood crush, but it has nothing to do with a “someone” and everything to do with a “something”.

“I’ve mentioned before that ‘Something About Your Love’ was never written about a person,” says ColinResponse. “Instead, it is a story that shares the intimacies of my relationship with music. That is why this video is so special to me—it exemplifies the role music has played throughout my life since childhood.”

He goes on to say, “This June, I was blessed to go back and see where things all began; and for the first time in almost two decades, I visited my actual elementary school (Northwood Public School) where we shot this video. I was fortunate not only to have an amazing team but also the support of some celebrities (Lamar Johnson – X Men, Kat Barrell – Wynonna Earp, Matt Murray – 9JKL) who flew to Toronto just to be part of it. There was so much love and hard work that went into making this video, and to this day I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of the countless people who came together to support me in bringing this story to life. We made magic that day, and I’m excited to share with the world.”

Topics: colinresponse | premiere | r&b | soul
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Shigeto "Barry White" feat. ZelooperZ (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Sudan Archives "Water" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Terra Lightfoot 'New Mistakes' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Sunbathers "Honeysuk" (video) (premiere) // Music

John Goraj "Birds of Paradise" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'

Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love
Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives
‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing

‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing
'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities

'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities
Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'

Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'
Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
Kelela: Take Me Apart

Kelela: Take Me Apart
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article