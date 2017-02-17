James Patterson‘s new novel Humans Bow Down shows us what happens when the world is run by machines and humans are an endangered species. It’s a timely topic as recent remarks from Bill Gates and Mark Cuban have suggested we may need to change our economic system to deal with the very real reality of robots taking jobs away from humans. In Humans Bow Down, the robot/human war has happened and humans need to figure out how to save humanity.



One (1) winner receives:

+ Copy of Humans Bow Down

+ $100 Visa gift card to stock up on survival supplies

Giveaway open to US addresses only.

Prizing and samples provided by Little, Brown & Co.

Book Synopsis

In a world run by machines, humans are an endangered species.



The Great War is over. The Robots have won. The humans who survived have two choices—they can submit and serve the vicious rulers they created or be banished to the Reserve, a desolate, unforgiving landscape where it’s a crime to be human. And the robots aren’t content—following the orders of their soulless leader, they’re planning to conquer humanity’s last refuge. With nothing left to lose, Six, a feisty, determined young woman whose family was killed with the first shots of the war, is a rebel with a cause. On the run for her life after an attempted massacre, Six is determined to save humanity before the robots finish what the Great War started and wipe humans off the face of the earth, once and for all.



About the Author

James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community at the 2015 National Book Awards. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold more than 325 million copies worldwide.



A tireless champion of the power of books and reading, Patterson has created a new children’s book imprint, JIMMY Patterson, whose mission is simple: “We want every kid who finishes a JIMMY Book to say, ‘PLEASE GIVE ME ANOTHER BOOK.’” He has donated more than one million books to students and soldiers and funds over four hundred Teacher Education Scholarships at 24 colleges and universities. He has also donated millions to independent bookstores and school libraries. Patterson will be investing his proceeds from the sales of JIMMY Patterson Books in pro-reading initiatives.

This contest is sponsored by Little, Brown & Co.