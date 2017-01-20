CONTEST

Win 'Broad City' Season 3 on DVD and Vinyl Soundtrack

by PopMatters Staff

24 January 2017

You have a chance to win a copy Broad City Season 3 on DVD as well as the series soundtrack on yellow vinyl.
 

The critically acclaimed Comedy Central series from executive producer Amy Poehler, Broad City Season 3 brings back TV’s baddest BFFs for a whole new set of adventures. Join Abbi, Ilana and a lineup of special guests as they find true love (or one-night stands), get high on life (among other things) and show New York City how it’s done.
  
The new DVD includes all 10 episodes from Season 3, uncensored with 30-plus minutes of bonus features.

Now, you have a chance to win a copy of the DVD as well as the series soundtrack on yellow vinyl. Enter below.

One (1) winner receives:
+ BROAD CITY: Season 3 on DVD
+ Original Series Soundtrack on yellow vinyl
Open to US mailing addresses only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Prizing courtesy of Comedy Central. This is a sponsored contest.

Topics: broad city | comedy central | contest | sponsor
 

