Curtis McMurtry - "Silver World" (audio) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

19 January 2017

If you can imagine baroque pop translated into Americana, then you'll get an idea of Curtis McMurtry's unique contribution to the ever-growing Americana scene.
 

Curtis McMurtry has a famous Texas surname and, yes, he the son of legendary Texas singer-songwriter James McMurtry, but Curtis is very much his own man musically. If you can imagine baroque pop translated into Americana, then you’ll get an idea of Curtis McMurtry’s unique contribution to the ever-broadening definition of Americana music. McMurtry has been as influenced by great songwriting craftsmanship as he has by jazz, folk rock, indie pop, and orchestral pop.
  
Today, we’re premiering McMurtry’s new single “Silver World”, a beautifully spare arrangement married to gossamer melodies. It’s a stunning song showing off some serious compositional chops on McMurtry’s part. He tells us that the song “concerns religion, age, legacy, death, and resignation. Everything Leonard Cohen got me excited about.”

McMurtry’s new album, The Hornet’s Nest, will release 24 February.

McMurtry’s previous single “Wrong Inflection” is a slinky, jazz tune…

Topics: americana | baroque folk | curtis mcmurtry | premiere

