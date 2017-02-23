D.R.A.M. - "Cute" (Singles Going Steady)

Steve Horowitz: This is a truly adorable video and an endearing song. Muppet love! And damn, D.R.A.M. has an infectious grin. Musically the song is infectious pop with a not so innocent-innocence. The catchy hooks and beat make the time go fast and before one knows it, one has to play the song again. There was a time not so long ago where the word “cute” was used as an insult as in “Don’t get cute.” D.R.A.M. redeems the term and makes an appealing plea for its return as a compliment. Kudos are in order! [9/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: A strong sense of humor and self-awareness make D.R.A.M. downright adorable. The refrain is one you’ll sing for days, and the whole song has such carefree bounce to it that it feels more sincere than more sentimental, deliberate love songs. “Cute” is a perfect millennial Valentine’s Day release, a bop that balances lilting flurries of keyboard notes with down-to-earth lyrics like “I got money, you got money, too / So let’s go half on rent.” Melodically simple, thoroughly modern, and a whole lot of fun, “Cute” is just as its title advertises. [8/10]

John Bergstrom: It’s tough to separate the song from the video, which features the most lovable alter-ego since Franklin from Arrested Development. But what’s that lyric? “I choose you / like a Pokémon”? Yeah, the song’s pretty great, too. A bit of whimsy is just what the doctor ordered. [7/10]

Paul Carr: Virginia rapper, D.R.A.M shows that there is much more to him than “Broccoli”. This follow-up is as bright and breezy as that song but reveals a refreshing romantic side bursting with innocence. Over a simple, yet surprisingly danceable, electro drum beat, D.R.A.M testifies to the simple joy of the early days of courtship. It’s a heartwarming, cheerful tune that is refreshingly sweet, rather than cloyingly mawkish [8/10]

SCORE: 8.00