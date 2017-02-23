D.R.A.M. - "Cute" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

23 February 2017

D.R.A.M. redeems the term "cute" and makes an appealing plea for its return as a compliment.
 

Steve Horowitz: This is a truly adorable video and an endearing song. Muppet love! And damn, D.R.A.M. has an infectious grin. Musically the song is infectious pop with a not so innocent-innocence. The catchy hooks and beat make the time go fast and before one knows it, one has to play the song again. There was a time not so long ago where the word “cute” was used as an insult as in “Don’t get cute.” D.R.A.M. redeems the term and makes an appealing plea for its return as a compliment. Kudos are in order! [9/10]
  

Adriane Pontecorvo: A strong sense of humor and self-awareness make D.R.A.M. downright adorable. The refrain is one you’ll sing for days, and the whole song has such carefree bounce to it that it feels more sincere than more sentimental, deliberate love songs. “Cute” is a perfect millennial Valentine’s Day release, a bop that balances lilting flurries of keyboard notes with down-to-earth lyrics like “I got money, you got money, too / So let’s go half on rent.” Melodically simple, thoroughly modern, and a whole lot of fun, “Cute” is just as its title advertises. [8/10]

John Bergstrom: It’s tough to separate the song from the video, which features the most lovable alter-ego since Franklin from Arrested Development. But what’s that lyric? “I choose you / like a Pokémon”? Yeah, the song’s pretty great, too. A bit of whimsy is just what the doctor ordered. [7/10]

Paul Carr: Virginia rapper, D.R.A.M shows that there is much more to him than “Broccoli”. This follow-up is as bright and breezy as that song but reveals a refreshing romantic side bursting with innocence. Over a simple, yet surprisingly danceable, electro drum beat, D.R.A.M testifies to the simple joy of the early days of courtship. It’s a heartwarming, cheerful tune that is refreshingly sweet, rather than cloyingly mawkish [8/10]

SCORE: 8.00

Topics: d.r.a.m. | hip-hop | r&b | singles going steady | trap
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//Mixed media

D.R.A.M. "Cute" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Oceans Are Zeroes "Inside" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Little Dragon "High" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

CONTEST: Win a Season Pass for VH1's 'The Breaks' // Music

NxWorries "Lyk Dis" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Earthen Sea: An Act of Love

Earthen Sea: An Act of Love
The

The "Good Old Days" of TV Are Happening Right Now
Crystal Fairy: Crystal Fairy

Crystal Fairy: Crystal Fairy
'Land of Mine' Explores the Intolerable Costs of Nationalistic Vengeance

'Land of Mine' Explores the Intolerable Costs of Nationalistic Vengeance
'The Black Notebook' Shows Modiano’s Undiminished Capacity to Conjure the Magic of Paris

'The Black Notebook' Shows Modiano’s Undiminished Capacity to Conjure the Magic of Paris
Hayes McMullan: Everyday Seem Like Murder Here

Hayes McMullan: Everyday Seem Like Murder Here
'Supernatural' Goes All 'Reservoir Dogs' in One of the Season's Best Episodes

'Supernatural' Goes All 'Reservoir Dogs' in One of the Season's Best Episodes
'The Art of the Blues' Captures the Music's Visuals to Sublime Standards

'The Art of the Blues' Captures the Music's Visuals to Sublime Standards
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Trickle Down Corruption in 'This Is the Police'

// Moving Pixels

"In a world of hitmen, snitches, mobsters, murderers, terrorists, rapists, rioters, bombers, thieves, and serial killers, your greatest enemy is your boss.

READ the article