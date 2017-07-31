Danny Brown - "Lost" (Singles Going Steady)

Mike Schiller: The Bai Guang sample pushes it over the edge. It’s another paranoid production from Danny Brown, and anyone waiting for him to ever lighten the hell up is going to be sorely disappointed. “Lost” trafficks in Brown’s signature mix of unabashed observation and the blackest of black comedy, careening wildly from punchline to kick in the face, never hinting at resolution or relief. The claustrophobically-filmed video contributes to the unbalanced mood while deconstructing some retro hip-hop motifs in the process (hello fish-eye lens, it’s been a while). For a song so short, it’s exhausting, and that’s surely by design. [7/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: Few rappers can reach the frenetic pace that Danny Brown rides all the way through “Lost”. Brown hits the ground running at top volume, never running out of steam as he raps over solid beats and a languid sample from 1960s Chinese pop singer Lena Lim. The energy here is almost uncontrollable, but Brown has the tenacity to stay on top of it, and that’s exactly what he does. “Lost” is a small taste of Brown, but it’s definitely a succulent one. [8/10]

A Noah Harrison: Danny f****n Brown. Danny m****fuckin Brown. Brown, who has continued to push the envelope poetically and production-wise, is riding high in 2017, after what will be immortalized as