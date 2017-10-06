Darling West - "Traveller" (video) (premiere)

- //Home
As First Aid Kit has proven, there is a concerted respect for Americana music in Nordic countries. The latest to be bubbling up to the top in the region is Norwegian band Darling West, who is gearing up to release their third album in early 2018.
Like many up-and-comers, Darling West have expanded their sound significantly since the beginning of their careers and are starting to garner international acclaim in light of their evolution. “Traveller”, whether intentional or not, reflects on the experiences they’ve garnered throughout touring the world over the past few years since their inception.
Intricate, windswept country melodies meet sweet-hearted harmonies and an adventurous string section to complete the tune. It’s Darling West at their finest, and yet another great single installment into their portfolio to get their growing legion of fans excited for the inevitable album release.
