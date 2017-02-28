Drive-By Truckers Packed NYC's Webster Hall (Photos + Tour Dates)

Drive-By Truckers 11 Feb 2017: Webster Hall — New York

Drive-By Truckers wrapped up their 17 date winter tour with a three night run in their hometown of Athens, Georgia. Just before that however, the band played a two hour set to a capacity crowd at New York’s Webster Hall. Kyle Craft kicked off the night around 7:30 before Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, Matt Patton wasted no time once they began around 8:30 quickly filling the venue with their scuzzy guitars and generously liberal political message.

Drive-By Truckers most recent album American Band (ATO Records) is their most political yet and has drawn a slew of critical adoration. The band led the show with two of the new tracks, “Surrender Under Protest” and “Darkened Flags on the Cusp of Dawn”, making it transparent they had a message to share. Introducing the racial-discussion of “What It Means”, Hood spoke on how he wrote the song a couple of years back using the murder of Michael Brown as some sort of guidance. But Hood admitted he finds the song is more relevant now given the remarkable rise in incidents of police shooting and killing black people. The lines “I mean Barack Obama won / And you can choose where to eat / But you don’t see too many white kids lying / Bleeding on the street” was even more tragic in the light of a Trump victory and the presumption he will reduce or destabilize gun control efforts.



Check out photos from the Drive-By Truckers show below as well as their upcoming tour dates, including the Saturday of Newport Folk Festival. You can find recordings of their recent Athens shows over on Archive.Org to relive (or just experience) their powerful homecoming shows.

SETLIST

Surrender Under Protest

Darkened Flags on the Cusp of Dawn

Women Without Whiskey

Filthy and Fried

The Living Bubba

Where the Devil Don’t Stay

Lookout Mountain

Ever South

Gravity’s Gone

Sinkhole

Uncle Frank

Kinky Hypocrite

Guns of Umpqua

Once They Banned Imagine

The Company I Keep

What It Means

Ramon Casiano

Let There Be Rock

Zip City

Shut Up and Get on the Plane

Hell No, I Ain’t Happy

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young)

TOUR DATES

Feb 28, 2017 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

Mar 1, 2017 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

Mar 2, 2017 Bristol, UK Anson Rooms

Mar 3, 2017 London, UK Roundhouse

Mar 4, 2017 Brighton, UK Concorde 2 w/ Eyelids, Or

Mar 6, 2017 Antwerp, Belgium Trix Club

Mar 7, 2017 Netherlands Paradiso

Mar 9, 2017 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

Mar 10, 2017 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik

Mar 11, 2017 Oslo, Norway Rockerfeller

Mar 12, 2017 Stockholm, Sweden Kägelbanan

Apr 7, 2017 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Apr 8, 2017 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Apr 10, 2017 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

Apr 11, 2017 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Apr 13, 2017 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

Apr 14, 2017 New Orleans, LA Tipitinas

Apr 15, 2017 New Orleans, LA Tipitinas

Apr 16, 2017 Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Apr 18, 2017 Columbia, SC Music Farm

Apr 19, 2017 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Amphitheater

Apr 20, 2017 Wilmington, DE World Café Live

Apr 21, 2017 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Apr 22, 2017 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 4, 2017 Charanooga, TN Track 29

May 5, 2017 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

June 10, 2017 Eau Claire, WI Blue Ox Music Festival

July 29, 2017 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

Aug 3-6, 2017 Happy Valley, OR Pickathon 2017

