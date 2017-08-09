Eilen Jewell - "Down Hearted Blues" (audio) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

10 August 2017

Americana's Eilen Jewell realizes a life long dream with her new blues album and a kicking title track.
Photo: Joanna Chattman 

Americana music artist Eilen Jewell has a deep love of musical history, so much so that the Signature Sounds label head called her a musicologist. That’s a good thing to be when your stock in trade is a broad range of American roots music. Knowing where different musical forms come from and understanding the traditions, makes for a better artist every time. And Eilen Jewell is indeed a real artist.
  
For her new album, Jewell and her husband and musical partner Jason Beek dug deep into the history of the blues to find 12 old gems that could be polished into new Americana-influenced versions to give the songs new life. Jewell has always wanted to record a blues album and now Down Hearted Blues realizes that long dream of hers. The album comes out September 22nd, and we’ve got the title track by way of preview. “Down Hearted Blues” is an old tune recorded by the legendary Bessie Smith back in 1922 that eventually racked up two million copies sold. It’s a stone cold classic and a perfect center point for Jewell’s thrilling new album.

Jewell says, “I’ve been loving this song for the better part of two decades now. I think I can trace it back to the first time I had my heart broken. Bessie Smith was a great comfort to me. I had just discovered her music, in the school library. I remember I used to listen to her records while I was avoiding my homework. I would just sit and listen and commune with her, as with a close friend. I lived inside those words, that voice. I took solace in her strength and her vulnerability. She’s rebellious, triumphant, angry, downtrodden, heroic, flawed. My old pal Bessie Smith.”

Eilen Jewell: Sundown Over Ghost Town

Eilen Jewell: Sundown Over Ghost Town

Eilen Jewell - "My Hometown" (audio) (Premiere)

Eilen Jewell: Butcher Holler: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Rising Ashes From Two Eras: 'Marvel Generations: Phoenix & Jean Grey #1'

Rising Ashes From Two Eras: 'Marvel Generations: Phoenix & Jean Grey #1'
Los Angeles Percussion Quartet: Beyond

Los Angeles Percussion Quartet: Beyond
"All the News That Fits": Rolling Stone Celebrates 50 Years

"All the News That Fits": Rolling Stone Celebrates 50 Years
Performance Artist, Provocateur, Revolutionary: The Wild Life of Jerry Rubin Finally Drawn Together

Performance Artist, Provocateur, Revolutionary: The Wild Life of Jerry Rubin Finally Drawn Together
Different Lies for Ourselves and Others 'In the Shadow of Women'

Different Lies for Ourselves and Others 'In the Shadow of Women'
Pieces of Human Stories Create the Total Mosaic That Is 'Fractured Lands'

Pieces of Human Stories Create the Total Mosaic That Is 'Fractured Lands'
Various Artists: Invenciones: La Otra Vanguardia Música en Latinoamérica 1976 - 1988

Various Artists: Invenciones: La Otra Vanguardia Música en Latinoamérica 1976 - 1988
Steve Coleman's Natal Eclipse: Morphogenesis

Steve Coleman's Natal Eclipse: Morphogenesis
The All Too Prescient Assassin in 'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate'

"The world has reached a point where clichéd cartoon depictions of authoritarianism feel like pointed political commentary. When you're living a cliché, those clichés seem less cliché. It's fucking weird.

