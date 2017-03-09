Elisee Akowendo - "I Dey Shina" (video) (premiere)

- //Home
Elisee Akowendo hails from the Ivory Coast and grew up singing gospel music, developing a deep love of music that would come to define his life. Elisee traveled to Israel with his church group to perform, and after that, he was set to begin his master’s degree back home. But he took a chance on music, stayed in Israel and hooked up with local beat-maker Tamir Muskat. Together, they collaborated on Elisee’s new single “I Dey Shina”, an addictive banger of a tune that announces the arrival of a major new musical talent. “I Dey Shina” means “I’m Shining” and indeed it does as it’s warm message of love and peace is uplifting and thrilling at the same time.
The song releases today via APE Records. Elisee says, “I was looking at my life, and seeing myself now living from music and playing around the world. I wanted to thank God for enabling me to live my dream and to show others how being grateful for what we have, and never giving up on our aspirations, makes anything achievable, if we invest positive energy into it.”
