Elliot Root - "Lost Man Running" (audio) (premiere)

Fast emerging Nashville band Elliot Root is releasing their debut album Conjure on August 25th and their polished, anthemic sound is bound to win them a huge fan base. Echoing the piano driven pop of Coldplay and the moodiness of Travis, Elliot Root‘s music is built for stadiums and headphones. In frontman Scott Krueger, Elliot Root possess a charismatic frontman with a powerful, soulful, rock voice that can carry the group’s songs to dramatic crescendos.



“Lost Man Running” is group’s brand new memorable single that highlights Elliot Root’s mastery of dynamics as the song goes from quiet, introspective moments to soaring, harmony-driven heights.

Krueger says, “I think at a certain point everyone knows what it feels like to be lost. There seems to be a cultural stigma attached to actually admitting that. Sometimes it can feel like we are programmed to be ashamed of asking for help. This song was an acceptance or a reminder of the idea that maybe if we all leaned on each other a bit more, we wouldn’t feel so lost.

“I guess it fits in with everything I was writing about for the new record. I spent a lot of time wondering about the human condition, and some of those experiences and one of the main things I seemed to return to was the idea that we can experience doubt or the feeling of being lost without having to feel hopeless.”

TOUR DATES

August 1 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

August 2 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

August 11 - Boulder, CO - Non-Comm Radio Summit

August 25 - Clinton, MS - Red Brick Roads Street Festival

September 2 - Nashville, TN - Live on the Green

September 16 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

September 29 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House

October 1 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge*

October 2 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall*

October 4 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre*

October 5 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s Uptown*

October 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard*

October 11 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre*

October 12 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note*

October 17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*

October 19 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall*

October 20 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse at the International*

* with Rainbow Kitten Surprise

