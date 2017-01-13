ENTRANCE - "Not Gonna Say Your Name" (audio)

Los Angeles’ ENTRANCE has just released a timely new protest song “Not Gonna Say Your Name” targeted right at Donald Trump. All proceeds from sales of the song will benefit Planned Parenthood directly. ENTRANCE’s new album Book of Changes, the first in nearly a decade releases 24 February via Thrill Jockey.



ENTRANCE is also playing a Planned Parenthood benefit on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles. Find the details below.

<a href="http://entrancelives.bandcamp.com/album/not-gonna-say-your-name">Not Gonna Say Your Name by ENTRANCE</a>