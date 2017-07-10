Erasure - "World Be Gone (Boxed In Remix)" (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

20 July 2017

Legendary synthpoppers Erasure return with their second single from their latest album and a stunning remix.
Photo: Doron Gild (Mute Records) 

Legendary synthpop duo Erasure returned with their 17th studio album this year and are showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to release compelling music year after year. Really anything synthpop god Vince Clarke does is worthy of notice and Andy Bell’s voice is as gorgeous and emotive as always.
  
World Be Gone is that album, and the title tune is a stunning ballad underpinned by delicate synth tones and warm washes of colorful sound. As the album’s second single, a new remix EP is coming out on July 28th called World Be Gone Remix EP.

On this Boxed In remix of “World Be Gone” the synths are bubblier, the tempo is sped up, and dreamy and ethereal effects are added. The result is magnificent as it’s an essentially a new tune and yet, sits perfectly next to the original song.

Listen up, original ‘80s synthpop groups like Erasure and OMD are still teaching the electropop kids a few things.

Topics: andy bell | erasure | new wave | premiere | synthpop | vince clarke
//related

Erasure: From Moscow to Mars - An Erasure Anthology

Erasure: The Violet Flame

Erasure: Tomorrow's World

Erasure - Tomorrow's World (short film) (PopMatters US Premiere)

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Erasure "World Be Gone (Boxed In Remix)" (premiere) // Music

Legendary Shack Shakers "After You've Gone" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Banny Grove: 'Cars in Control EP' (audio) (premiere) // Music

Brad Peterson "What the Open Heart Allows" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Arcade Fire "Creature Comfort" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'Dunkirk' Is a Masterpiece of Overwhelming Realism

'Dunkirk' Is a Masterpiece of Overwhelming Realism
What's Wrong With Education Today? It's Missing the Monsters

What's Wrong With Education Today? It's Missing the Monsters
SZA: CTRL

SZA: CTRL
Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds From Another Planet
Tau Cross: Pillar of Fire

Tau Cross: Pillar of Fire
Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard

Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard
Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts

Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts
The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'

The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Bubblegum Noir of ‘2064: Read Only Memories’

// Moving Pixels

"Read Only Memories is a bubblegum-happy, brooding and brutal noir about kidnapping, murder, corruption, revenge, and corporate conspiracies.

READ the article