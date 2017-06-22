- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Since their 2015 convergence, MTV Dream Bigger star and Emergence’s Slavo have been on the rise to viral stardom in the age of finding fame through social media. The retro pop duo Fly By Midnight have become YouTube stars seemingly overnight, procuring over 3 million views on YouTube alone. With their enriching harmonies and slick indie pop production, it’s not hard to see why the duo are rising together so quickly.
The most recent of their ongoing series of YouTube cover song performances is their ethereal dream-pop take on David Guetta and Justin Bieber’s “2U”, presented as a part of YouTube’s On Stage series. It’s a one-shot take of one band on one stage doing what they do — and what they do, they do well.
Last Leaves "The World We Had" (video) (premiere) // Music
Fly By Midnight "2U" (David Guetta cover) (premiere) // Music
A Valley Son "Leaving Is Easy" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Foo Fighters "Run" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands Episode 2'
// Moving Pixels
"Our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.READ the article