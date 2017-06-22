Fly By Midnight - "2U" (David Guetta cover) (premiere)

Since their 2015 convergence, MTV Dream Bigger star and Emergence’s Slavo have been on the rise to viral stardom in the age of finding fame through social media. The retro pop duo Fly By Midnight have become YouTube stars seemingly overnight, procuring over 3 million views on YouTube alone. With their enriching harmonies and slick indie pop production, it’s not hard to see why the duo are rising together so quickly.



The most recent of their ongoing series of YouTube cover song performances is their ethereal dream-pop take on David Guetta and Justin Bieber’s “2U”, presented as a part of YouTube’s On Stage series. It’s a one-shot take of one band on one stage doing what they do — and what they do, they do well.

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters and North American editor of For Folk's Sake, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand North American editor of, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: [email protected]