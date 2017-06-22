Fly By Midnight - "2U" (David Guetta cover) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

26 June 2017

The rising YouTube stars offer their enriching harmonies and slick indie pop production to their latest cover.
 

Since their 2015 convergence, MTV Dream Bigger star and Emergence’s Slavo have been on the rise to viral stardom in the age of finding fame through social media. The retro pop duo Fly By Midnight have become YouTube stars seemingly overnight, procuring over 3 million views on YouTube alone. With their enriching harmonies and slick indie pop production, it’s not hard to see why the duo are rising together so quickly.
  
The most recent of their ongoing series of YouTube cover song performances is their ethereal dream-pop take on David Guetta and Justin Bieber’s “2U”, presented as a part of YouTube’s On Stage series. It’s a one-shot take of one band on one stage doing what they do — and what they do, they do well.

