Foo Fighters - "Run" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

22 June 2017

Radiohead is doling out OK Computer-era lost tracks, Slowdive is back, and now Foo Fighters have a new single. It's like the '90s never went away.
 

Adriane Pontecorvo: Some popular bands really do deserve their success, and the Foo Fighters make that list for me. All the best things about the Foos are in one place on “Run”: a strong sense of melody, Dave Grohl screaming his heart out, and, of course, shenanigans, this time featuring the always hilarious Missi Pyle and a lot of over-the-top white hair and fake senior citizens. You can always count on the Foo Fighters for a concept like hard rock retirees on the run and taking on vaping hipsters. Even without the video, though, this is a powerful single with a strong and timely message: seize the day before it’s too late. There’s a tremendous emotional weight to this song, as well as a musical one. Taylor Hawkins’ drumming has never sounded bolder, and the drive in those guitars is serious business. As for Grohl—how is it possible to yell like that for so many years and still sound so good? He’ll be going strong until he really is old enough for that hair. [9/10]
  

Chris Ingalls: Radiohead is doling out OK Computer-era lost tracks, Slowdive is back, and now Foo Fighters have a new single. It’s like the ‘90s never went away. The song takes some time to find its groove, but once the guitars and drums kick in, you can tell that the band is locked into a fresh, new sound. Combining their knack for pop smarts with a gleaming, metallic sheen, it’s as if this band of middle-aged rockers has somehow discovered the fountain of youth. A fresh sound from a band that can’t be accused of spinning its wheels. [8/10]

John Garratt: Now this, I was not expecting. Foo Fighters go full thrash in 2017! Some of the “fight” scenes get a little too silly, even for this premise, but silly videos have always been a guiding light for these guys. Melodically, “Run” probably isn’t going to replace “Learn to Fly” or “Everlong” on anyone’s personal list of Foo Fighters favorites, but at least I got to see some old folks throw a few hipsters out of their car. [6/10]

Paul Carr: Here Dave Grohl and co do what they do best. Unencumbered by a grand idea or gimmicky release strategy, the band exercise their innate urge to plug in and rock out. Like the best Foo’s songs, it begins slowly enough with simply picked, ringing open chords a la “The Pretender” before launching into a bowel rupturing riff with Grohl shredding his vocal chords a la “White Limo”. One thing is guaranteed, this will sound positively titanic at festivals. It’s the perfect example of what the band do best. Don’t overthink it. Just let it grab you by the underarms and launch you into a sweaty throng of people who haven’t washed for three days. [9/10]

SCORE: 8.00

Topics: alternative rock | foo fighters | hard rock | post-grunge | rock | singles going steady
//related

The New Oral History: Chris Shiflett and Steve Dawson's Smart, Listenable Podcasts

The 100 Greatest Alternative Singles of the '90s - Part 4 (40 - 21)

Foo Fighters 4th of July 20th Anniversary Blowout at RFK Stadium (Photos)

Bryan Lee Brown - "Many Branches" (from Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways') (audio) (Premiere)

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments

//Mixed media

Foo Fighters "Run" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Childish Gambino "Centipede" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Meklit 'When the People Move, the Music Moves Too' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Ye Banished Privateers "I Dream of You" (video) (premiere) // Music

The Dustbowl Revival "Call My Name" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'

War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'
Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar

Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar
'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies

'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies
Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound
Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright

Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright
How Fragile Relationships and Plans Can Be in Cara Hoffman's Running

How Fragile Relationships and Plans Can Be in Cara Hoffman's Running
'OKNOTOK' and the Nostalgic Radiohead

'OKNOTOK' and the Nostalgic Radiohead
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Thoughtful Absurdity of 'Spaceplan'

// Moving Pixels

"Spaceplan is a goofy game that still manages to pack a potent emotional punch.

READ the article