Forest Swords - "Congregate" b/w "Free" (video)

by Paul Carr

6 October 2017

Forest Swords offers up "Congregate" b/w "Free" single to benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Photo: Dense Truth 

Forest Swords, aka Merseyside producer, Matthew Barnes, serves up a new single featuring two cuts born from the sessions that produced his acclaimed Compassion album. All proceeds from the release are going towards the relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquake.
  
“Congregate” sees Barnes fragmenting, meditative choral chants to provide the organic backbone of the track as he did on “The Highest Flood” from the Compassion album. Barnes creates a lush, expansive, soundscape with trademark, lucid, piano notes before skittering, fractured glitches corrupt the calm. It’s another excellent example of how adept Barnes is in building then subverting the sonic textures he builds his music from. The second song, “Free”, features experimental, discordant, sax and swelling Middle Eastern vocal samples. As with “Congregate” it is totally beatless, but much more abstract as it shifts and meanders like the soundtrack to a disconcerting dream. 

Both songs are a welcome addition for anyone who was seduced by Forest Sword’s mesmerizing Compassion album. More importantly, this release will hopefully provide much-needed funds for people affected by such devastating tragedies.

Rating:

Topics: electronic | experimental | forest swords
//related

Forest Swords: Compassion

Forest Swords: Engravings

Forest Swords - "Hjurt (Pariah Mix)"

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile "Continental Breakfast" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Moses Sumney "Lonely World" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Little Coyote 'The Trouble with Teeth' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Brother Roy "Heartbreaker" (video) (premiere) // Music

Belle and Sebastian "We Were Beautiful" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'

Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love
Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives
‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing

‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing
'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities

'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities
Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'

Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'
Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
Kelela: Take Me Apart

Kelela: Take Me Apart
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article