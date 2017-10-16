Since their inception just one year ago in 2016, FOXTRAX have been lighting the indie rock world aflame with their sudden rise. After receiving accolades in recognition from Apple Music, Sirius XM, and Spotify, the New York-born, LA-based band is preparing to release a sophomore EP in 2018.



In the meantime, they’re giving us a taste of what’s to come with their latest single, “Everything’s Changing”. It’s an upbeat, uptempo rock anthem featuring fiery instrumentation and infectious, gritty vocals courtesy of Jared Stenz, Jon Stenz, and frontman Ben Schneid, respectively. If this tune is anything to go by, FOXTRAX will see their ascension furthered in the very near future.

On the single, Schneid says, “‘Everything’s Changing’ is the last piece of a trilogy of songs regarding the emotional journey that we have been on since moving to LA. This song is about realizing that good things are starting to happen and so it is important to appreciate every moment! In a way, this song reflects the importance of cherishing all of life’s moments and not rushing through them!”

TOUR DATES

November 8 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

November 14 – Portland, OR – Lolas Room at Crystal Ballroom

November 15 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

