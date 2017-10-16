FOXTRAX

"Everything's Changing" (audio) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

26 October 2017

The indie rockers release an anthem about being grateful for life's moments and not rushing through them.
Photo: Svet Jacqueline 

Since their inception just one year ago in 2016, FOXTRAX have been lighting the indie rock world aflame with their sudden rise. After receiving accolades in recognition from Apple Music, Sirius XM, and Spotify, the New York-born, LA-based band is preparing to release a sophomore EP in 2018.
  
In the meantime, they’re giving us a taste of what’s to come with their latest single, “Everything’s Changing”. It’s an upbeat, uptempo rock anthem featuring fiery instrumentation and infectious, gritty vocals courtesy of Jared Stenz, Jon Stenz, and frontman Ben Schneid, respectively. If this tune is anything to go by, FOXTRAX will see their ascension furthered in the very near future.

On the single, Schneid says, “‘Everything’s Changing’ is the last piece of a trilogy of songs regarding the emotional journey that we have been on since moving to LA. This song is about realizing that good things are starting to happen and so it is important to appreciate every moment! In a way, this song reflects the importance of cherishing all of life’s moments and not rushing through them!”

 

TOUR DATES
November 8 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah
November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
November 14 – Portland, OR – Lolas Room at Crystal Ballroom
November 15 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Topics: foxtrax | indie rock | premiere
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Living Phantoms "New Day" (video) (premiere) // Music

The Prefab Messiahs "Psychsploitation" (video) (premiere) // Music

FOXTRAX: "Everything's Changing" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Matt Patershuk "Old Guitar" (video) (premiere) // Music

MINKA "I Can't Shake This Feeling" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
The Poster Art in 'The Art of Mondo' Is Rich with Inventive and Clever Interpretations of Film

The Poster Art in 'The Art of Mondo' Is Rich with Inventive and Clever Interpretations of Film
Lee Ann Womack: The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

Lee Ann Womack: The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
Ibeyi: Ash

Ibeyi: Ash
What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?

What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?
'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way

'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way
King Krule: The OOZ

King Krule: The OOZ
Scanner: The Great Crater

Scanner: The Great Crater
David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders

David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Guns N' Roses Are Locked and Loaded for 'Not in This Lifetime'

// Notes from the Road

"Any Guns N' Roses fan owes it to themselves to see the group live at least once. This tour will leave a long lasting impression.

READ the article