Gallant Shows Why He's One of the World's Best New Soul Singers

Gallant broke out big in 2016 with his stunning debut Ology. Even Elton John is a huge fan and the pair performed “Weight in Gold” back in September. Gallant recently played NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series and, on “Bourbon”, Chance the Rapper collaborator Saba thrills with his fast, on-point rapping flow. Gallant pens songs that sound like instant classics and he’ll be a force to reckon with in soul music for many years to come.





Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.