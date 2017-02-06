Gallant Shows Why He's One of the World's Best New Soul Singers

by Sarah Zupko

8 February 2017

Gallant plays the NPR Tiny Desk series in his incomparable manner.
 

Gallant broke out big in 2016 with his stunning debut Ology. Even Elton John is a huge fan and the pair performed “Weight in Gold” back in September. Gallant recently played NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series and, on “Bourbon”, Chance the Rapper collaborator Saba thrills with his fast, on-point rapping flow. Gallant pens songs that sound like instant classics and he’ll be a force to reckon with in soul music for many years to come.
  

Topics: alternative r&b | gallant | neo soul | npr tiny desk | r&b | soul
 

