Gallant Shows Why He's One of the World's Best New Soul Singers

- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
- //Gallant
Gallant broke out big in 2016 with his stunning debut Ology. Even Elton John is a huge fan and the pair performed “Weight in Gold” back in September. Gallant recently played NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series and, on “Bourbon”, Chance the Rapper collaborator Saba thrills with his fast, on-point rapping flow. Gallant pens songs that sound like instant classics and he’ll be a force to reckon with in soul music for many years to come.
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.
Missy Elliott "I'm Better" feat. Lamb (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Jamiroquai "Automaton" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Heath Green and the Makeshifters "Secret Sisters" (premiere) // Music
20 Questions: The Accidentals
// Sound Affects
"The 20-something renegades may be gearing up for a major label debut in 2017, but at the end of the day, they'll be good with some grilled goat cheese sandwiches.READ the article