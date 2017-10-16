Gasoline Lollipops - "Soul Mine" (audio) (premiere)

With its barrage of influences, Americana can take many forms. Gasoline Lollipops exemplify this as the Denver-based band combines the unlikely forces of folk and punk into a singular sound.

That sound has brought them wide recognition throughout Colorado and the southwest following the release of their debut album, Resurrection, earlier this year. Already, they’re gearing up for their first vinyl release on 16 December for their latest single, “Soul Mine”.



Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose describes developing this tune “as digging in the ‘soul mine’, throwing out what’s no longer of value, polishing the gems that are, and occasionally striking a brand new vein of gold.”

The brooding, six-minute-long track acts as an anthem for the band moving into the new year. Not only is it thematically indicative of the changes the Gasoline Lollipops have gone through as they’ve found acclaim in the past year, but also of shedding the bad and embracing the good. It soars as much as it lingers, indicative of the ups and downs that the band went through together since their inception.

“This year has been one of hope, remorse, dark inventories, and the building of an unshakable foundation,” continues Rose. “‘Soul Mine’ reflects all these trials and tribulations with an intensity usually reserved for the angst of youth and heartbroken lovers. ‘Soul Mine’ is an urgent call to grow while staunchly refusing to ever grow up.”

TOUR DATES

Fri 10/20 Lost Lake (Denver, CO)

Sat 10/21 Stanley Hotel (Estes Park, CO)

Fri 10/27 Aggie Theatre (Fort Collins, CO)

Sat 12/16 Fox Theatre (Boulder, CO)

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters, Wide Open Country and For Folk's Sake. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: [email protected]