- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Indie folk quartet Gestures & Sounds have been celebrating the recent release of their new album, Bill Nye Thinks We’re a Band. The record features a broad spectrum of sonic delights indicative of the band’s eclectic sound.
At one moment, they can be right in the pocket of a warm and soothing multi-layered folk song. At the next, they can be shouting to the rooftops with enthusiastic gusto.
“The Last Day” represents the former side of the LA-based band’s musical spectrum. A brooding, march-like clap-along beat and infectious harmonica pervade this mid-tempo cozy Americana number. Its accompanying music video showcases a picturesque view of Yosemite during a recent camping trip at the park for the band.
“The video for ‘The Last Day’ came together spontaneously on a camping trip to Yosemite,” says the band in a collective statement. “Our friend Daniel Tyler had just gotten a new camera and was itching to test it out. He ended up filming the entire trip, and we realized we would be able to make something out of all of his incredible footage!”
“Because this is our first docu-style music video, building scenes in the editing process gave us an interesting outside perspective of how incredibly close we are both as friends and as a band.”
- 'The Last Day' YouTube
Envy on the Coast "Virginia Girls" (video) (premiere) // Music
Gestures & Sounds "The Last Day" (video) (premiere) // Music
And So I Watch You From Afar "Terrors of Pleasure" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Darling West "Traveller" (video) (premiere) // Music
Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More
// Announcements
"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…READ the article