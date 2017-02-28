Gift of Gab - "Aspire" (audio) (premiere)

Gift of Gab, a.k.a. Tim Parker is one-half of the seminal hip-hop duo Blackalicious who have released a bevy of critically acclaimed albums throughout their career. Gab also has a highly successful solo career dating back to 2004, and he’s set to release a new solo EP, Rejoice! Rappers Are Rapping Again, in April. Gab’s style is pure classic hip-hop with dazzling rhyme schemes, soulful production from Jumbo, and politically and socially relevant critique. Gab says, “the new batch of songs I’m working on is all about lyricism for heads who love it. I’m in a place in my career right now where I’m hearing a lot of talk that hip-hop isn’t as lyrical as it once was. I come from the school of Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and rappers that are really intensely rhyming. With this new slew of music I am doing, it’s almost like I’m rhyming for other rappers.”



“Aspire” is the new single from the upcoming EP and it’s a powerful, timely statement of liberation from Gab urging people to organize, resist, and create their future. Meanwhile, Jumbo (The Lifesavas) production lays some deep soul grooves on us, lending the song greater weight as a would-be anthem. Gab tells PopMatters that the song is"about expressing liberation. People are paranoid about the Illuminati and all, but WE (the people) outnumber the powers that be. All we need is vision, unity, and organization and we can create the direction of our futures!”

Gift of Gab’s new EP Rejoice! Rappers Are Rapping Again releases this April as does Gab’s new crowdfunding campaign on Patreon. Five years ago Gift of Gab suffered kidney failure and has been on dialysis treatments since. Committed to continuing helping others with kidney disease, Gab will be donating 10% of the proceeds from the campaign to the National Kidney Foundation. Meanwhile, Gab will release a track a month through Patreon, as well as adding other exclusive content. Stay tuned for updates here. “I want to thank all of my fans who have supported me and my music over the years and continue to do so.” says Gab, “Without all of you I couldn’t make all of this happen.”

