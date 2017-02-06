Goldfrapp - "Anymore" (Singles Going Steady)

Adriane Pontecorvo: A breathless, bass-heavy return to sensual electroclash from the queen of it. Goldfrapp’s voice grinds against growling beats with hedonistic urgency, and when she says she can’t wait anymore, she sounds like she means it. Lyrically and rhythmically straightforward, “Anymore” isn’t breaking any barriers, but it’s an ecstatic, old-school dance track, and makes no apologies for its smooth, sexy ease. A dirty, unbridled get-down tune that promises a good time. [8/10]





Andrew Paschal: Goldfrapp return with a slippery, sleazy number, the kind of song that soundtracks teen movies during the scene where the innocent main characters find themselves drawn into a seedy, hedonistic club. Goldfrapp’s vocal delivery has a physically charged, uncomfortable intimacy to it, as though she were literally whispering in your ear. “Anymore” is fun but a bit too obvious, lacking enough complexity and mystery to sound truly alluring. [5/10]

Steve Horowitz: With the world breaking down around us, there is relief in sound, repetition, and breath. The mix of light vocals and harder industrial sounds to a chug chug chug rhythm works as a mantra. Who can wait anymore? That said. Just relax. Meditate and reflect. The song helps induce this state of mind, but alas not much more. [6/10]

Chris Ingalls: The marrying of sizzling, state-of-the-art synths and a sloppy, organic drum beat prove to be a nice combination, and the relatively straightforward vocal delivery helps guide this into a relatively harmless yet engaging dance/pop number. “Anymore” won’t change your life, but it’ll get stuck in your head for the better part of the morning. Kudos. [7/10]

Paul Carr: Goldfrapp eschew the more intimate narratives of Tales of Use and head back to the warmer embrace of their synth led, electroclash sound. However, unlike the more forced, tight leather of Black Cherry this continues the more fully realized sound they achieved on Supernature. The song itself is a feast of surging, escalating synths that ebb and flow with Alison Goldfrapp’s sensual vocals sounding vibrant, full and still tantalizingly out of reach. For a band who are unafraid to change their style continually, it sounds like a classic Goldfrapp song but somehow new, as the band laces the track with ambient swells. Once again Goldfrapp have found a way to push themselves into new places. [8/10]

Goldfrapp‘s new album Silver Eye releases 31 March 2017 via Mute.

SCORE: 6.80