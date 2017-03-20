Goldie - "I Adore You" (Singles Going Steady)

Adriane Pontecorvo: Breakbeats, soulful vocals, more breakbeats. What decade is this? A better one, from the sounds of it. The production soars on “I Adore You”, fresh, fast, and retro. The melancholy in Natalie Williams’ voice feels almost hopeful, and whether that’s just her or a rosy retrospection on the simpler days of house music doesn’t really matter. The song is gorgeous, and it’s good to feel like the ‘90s are back for a few minutes. [9/10]





Mike Schillier: “I Adore You” is a success entirely on the strength of Natalie Williams’ vocals. The classic drum ‘n’ bass beat is there, but it’s practically a preset these days. Wobbly bass, color added with pianos, thick textures built upon wispy synths… there’s nothing here to get excited about save for those vocals. Williams is perfect, however, injecting emotion and gravitas where there was only cold construction. She deserves all the credit for any success “I Adore You” might find. [6/10]

Chris Ingalls: Goldie teams up with R&B duo Ulterior Motive for a preview track from his upcoming double album. The vocals soar through Goldie’s patented drum & bass beat and suddenly it’s the ‘90s all over again. It’s a soothing but ultimately inconsequential track that serves as a nice amuse bouche for what will likely be a highly anticipated new album. [7/10]

Andrew Paschal: There’s a lot packed into “I Adore You”. Natalie Williams’ impressive vocals belt their way into the spotlight, but Goldie and Ulterior Motive’s busy production seems intent on elbowing her back out of it. The track has the conflicted feeling of two songs unhappily married as one. It’s a stimulating song, but it doesn’t leave quite enough room to breathe. [6/10]

SCORE: 7.00