Greg Jones Project - "House Not Home" (video) (premiere)

“Singer-songwriter” has been a popular term for the consummate musical artist since, at least, the turn of the 1960s, where a variety of self-possessed singers, lyricists, and arrangers stepped to the forefront of a popular music scene left behind by the crooners of a foregone era. For many enthusiasts of music in today’s modern age, the term has changed to encompass the mainstream pop market a little too much—pitch a line into a formulaic radio hit alongside 15 other people, and suddenly you, too, can be a singer-songwriter.
Thankfully, such is not the case with Philadelphia’s Greg Jones. Fronting his band, the Greg Jones Project, he and the boys provide an escape back into true, bonafide songwriting more akin to an amalgamation of American roots in rock, blues, country, folk, and soul.
This much is seen in the pensive nature of the Project’s performance of Jones’s own “House Not Home”, a song that might hit a chord with many. Jones says of the song’s theme, “I wrote the song in response to the lingering effects of the housing market crash from the early 2000s. It’s written from the perspective of a couple who face losing their home.”
Give this performance a good watch and listen, and if you like what you hear and see, feel free to give the Greg Jones Project’s full debut EP, Volume ONE a look over at iTunes.
