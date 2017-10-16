Guns N' Roses Are Locked and Loaded for 'Not in This Lifetime'

Guns N' Roses 'Not in This Lifetime' Tour 11 Oct 2017: Madison Square Garden — New York

Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in this Lifetime” Tour offers what few people expected from the band, a reunion (of sorts). The band’s star is, and always has been, Axl Rose, but he’s fronted various band members in incarnations of the group since at least the early 2000s. But in 2016, it was announced that guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan would rejoin Rose on the road despite any past conflicts with Rose. Other original members, guitarist Izzy Stradlin and drummer Steven Adler, are not on this tour but Dizzy Reed, who was with the band since the ‘90s, is here on keys as is Melissa Reese and also guitarist Richard Fortus.



At the first of three Madison Square Garden shows, Guns N’ Roses was pitch perfect over the course of a three-hour performance. With no opener, the band ripped into “It’s So Easy” and “Mr. Brownstone”, classics from Appetite for Destruction before dipping into the forgettable “Chinese Democracy” and then back to Appetite for “Welcome to the Jungle”. It was a powerful opening that had the audience riveted.

There were lulls in the show too—namely the Chinese Democracy tracks—but for a set this long, and being the first time seeing the band myself, I wasn’t concerned. What was notable was that, when Rose stepped off the stage at various points in the night, Slash and the other guitarists carried the evening. Rose often returned sporting a different colored flannel around his waist than he had left wearing.

While I had some hesitation towards seeing this classic group from my childhood on tour initially, given all the past issues with the band, I am genuinely pleased for having attended the show. Rose and Slash looked to be enjoying each other’s company on the road. And I was pretty happy with Pink’s surprise appearance for the last verse or so of “Patience”. But even without the personalities, Guns N’ Roses’ music gripped my attention like pangs of hunger. Even after three hours, I wanted more. More “Live and Let Die” (which I had heard Paul McCartney do in the same venue not so long ago, but with more pyrotechnics), more “Civil War”, more “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and more “Paradise City”. Let’s hope the band just holds together and can keep offering more.

SET LIST

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

New Rose (The Damned)

This I Love

Civil War

Yesterdays

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb)

Used to Love Her

My Michelle

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd)

November Rain

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan)

Nightrain

Madagascar

Patience (with P!nk)

The Seeker (The Who)

Paradise City

TOUR DATES

