Ha Ha Tonka - "Everything" (video) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

4 April 2017

Ha Ha Tonka shares a joyful vibe with their new video "Everything" that celebrates life's memories and a bit of fun in the sun with friends.
Photo: Jason Gonulsen 

Missouri’s Ha Ha Tonka follow a middle path between indie rock and Americana that has made them huge favorites on the festival circuit with notable performances at events like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The proud Ozarks recently released their fifth album, Heart-Shaped Mountain, to critical acclaim just ahead of festival season. Now they are sharing the new video for “Everything”, a slice of buoyant folk-pop with killer harmonies and a catchy tune.
  
The fun-in-the-sun video was shot on the Spring River at Mammoth Spring State Park in Arkansas, and the band performs the song for a crowd of friends while cruising down the river on rafts. Frontman Brian Roberts “‘Everything’ is about hoping someone gets the most out of life’s moments, whether big or small. For the video, we had heard about a guy near our hometown (West Plains, MO), who had built a raft to host live music floating down the river. We had to check it out. So we invited some friends, loaded up the van, bought a keg of Bud and decided to make a video.” Truly, summer has come early, catch the vibe.

Topics: americana | folk rock | folk-pop | ha ha tonka | indie rock | premiere | southern rock

