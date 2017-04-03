Ha Ha Tonka - "Everything" (video) (premiere)

Missouri’s Ha Ha Tonka follow a middle path between indie rock and Americana that has made them huge favorites on the festival circuit with notable performances at events like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The proud Ozarks recently released their fifth album, Heart-Shaped Mountain, to critical acclaim just ahead of festival season. Now they are sharing the new video for “Everything”, a slice of buoyant folk-pop with killer harmonies and a catchy tune.



The fun-in-the-sun video was shot on the Spring River at Mammoth Spring State Park in Arkansas, and the band performs the song for a crowd of friends while cruising down the river on rafts. Frontman Brian Roberts “‘Everything’ is about hoping someone gets the most out of life’s moments, whether big or small. For the video, we had heard about a guy near our hometown (West Plains, MO), who had built a raft to host live music floating down the river. We had to check it out. So we invited some friends, loaded up the van, bought a keg of Bud and decided to make a video.” Truly, summer has come early, catch the vibe.

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.