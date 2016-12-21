Hannah Williams and the Affirmations - "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

15 December 2016

UK soul singer extraordinaire Hannah Williams is back with an incendiary, soul-stomper of a tune, "Tame in the Water".
 

UK soul singer extraordinaire Hannah Williams has formed a tight new band with the Affirmations and they make the kind of incendiary, stomp-your-feet and clap-your-hands soul music that lit up the ‘60s and ‘70s. Pairing with Bristol’s the Affirmations has given Williams a super fine level of musicianship to pair with her burn-down-the-house vocals. Hannah Williams and the Affirmations’ new album, Late Nights & Heartbreak, released back on 18 November. Today we’re premiering a fresh single for you, the Northern soul number “Tame in the Water”, which begins with beautifully phrased gentle vocals and rises into an emotional, soul stomper where Williams really belts it out holding nothing back.
  
Williams tells PopMatters that “‘Tame in the Water’ was written as a northern soul, an upbeat tune originally. Throughout the recording process in the studio with our producer Malcolm Catto of the Heliocentrics, one day we tried it with a half-time feel and everyone in the room instantly felt it was a much sleeker and sexier groove, so we re-wrote it around that and we’ve recorded both of them.”

Topics: hannah williams | hannah williams and the affirmations | premiere | soul

//comments
//Mixed media

Johnny Kills — “Take it Easy” (audio) (interview) // Music

Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Shinyribs "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Schiller 'Future' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction

Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction
Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'

Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'
In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure

In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure
The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'

The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'
Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'

Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'
Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'

Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'
The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome

The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome
Emanon: Dystopia

Emanon: Dystopia
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Was O.J. Simpson Donald Trump’s Predecessor?

// Sources Say

"O.J. Simpson and Donald Trump: more than a few celebrity similarities.

READ the article