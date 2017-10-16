Harlequiin - "Something to Believe In" (audio) (premiere)

Londoner, Harlequiin (aka Rory Simmons) is a multi-instrumentalist who has spent years touring and honing his craft with the likes of Bat For Lashes, Paolo Nutini and Mount Kimbie. Earlier in the year, he released his first material under the Harlequiin alias with the acclaimed Melt in Olive EP, which saw him fusing together his take on dancefloor-ready neo-soul, hip-hop and alternative R&B to create an arresting and identifiable sound. “Something to Believe In” is his first new release since then and comes from the forthcoming EP of the same name.



After a light, shimmering opening, the track gives way to the nocturnal prowl of a rolling trip-hop beat. Harlequiin fashions a restrained, tightly balanced electrosoul bed for the seductive R&B vocals to nestle in. Over claps of percussion and an incessant synth riff, singer Amelka May playfully provokes on lines like “Show me something babe / Give me something to believe in.” It’s only after multiple listens that you realize that the lyrics take a skewed look at obsession in relationships. A contrast that is also reflected in the music itself on a song with enough beat and bounce to invigorate the dancefloor yet one with real depth and substance.

With hints of Little Dragon, Lamb, Gramatik and even early Massive Attack, this track has something for anyone looking for a new electronic talent to get behind.

Paul is an English teacher and freelance writer and editor from Exeter, England. He somehow balances his time between his family, teaching and his love for music. He was inspired to write by his Dad. @boothroyd26