Hayley Kiyoko - "Palace" (Justin Caruso Remix) (premiere)

Actress and pop artist Hayley Kiyoko made a big wave last year with her hit song “Girls Like Girls”, which received 40 million streams on YouTube based on its open-minded embrace of young love in all forms and a killer melody. Kiyoko saw praise from Billboard and US Weekly and her latest EP Citrine has further solidified her position as an up and coming major pop artist. When “Palace” first came out last year, it was a moody and ethereal pop song with dreamy vocals and gentle synth washes. On this remix by Justin Caruso, “Palace” gets heavier dance beats, the vocals move right to the front, and tempo is sped up. “Palace” highlights Kiyoko’s uncanny ability to create nearly perfect pop with seeming ease.
Kiyoko says, “‘Palace’ is a special song on the Citrine EP that’s close to my heart. What I love about Justin’s mix is that it adds a dance element that makes you feel hopeful and free, while giving the lyrics a new meaning. I loved his remix for X Ambassadors, so I’m so excited to have him do a version of ‘Palace’ for me.”
TOUR DATES
purchase tickets here
March 2 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - Constellation Room
March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - McDowell Mountain Music Festival
March 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho
March 7 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
March 9 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
March 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
March 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
March 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Gallery
March 14 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
March 16 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 17 - Austin, TX - SXSW
March 18 - Houston, TX - Raven Tower
March 21 - Orlando, FL - The Social
March 22 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
March 24 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade
March 27 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
March 28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
March 30 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
March 31 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
April 1 - Chicago, IL - Double Door
