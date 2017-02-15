Hayley Kiyoko - "Palace" (Justin Caruso Remix) (premiere)

Actress and pop artist Hayley Kiyoko made a big wave last year with her hit song “Girls Like Girls”, which received 40 million streams on YouTube based on its open-minded embrace of young love in all forms and a killer melody. Kiyoko saw praise from Billboard and US Weekly and her latest EP Citrine has further solidified her position as an up and coming major pop artist. When “Palace” first came out last year, it was a moody and ethereal pop song with dreamy vocals and gentle synth washes. On this remix by Justin Caruso, “Palace” gets heavier dance beats, the vocals move right to the front, and tempo is sped up. “Palace” highlights Kiyoko’s uncanny ability to create nearly perfect pop with seeming ease.



Kiyoko says, “‘Palace’ is a special song on the Citrine EP that’s close to my heart. What I love about Justin’s mix is that it adds a dance element that makes you feel hopeful and free, while giving the lyrics a new meaning. I loved his remix for X Ambassadors, so I’m so excited to have him do a version of ‘Palace’ for me.”

TOUR DATES

purchase tickets here

March 2 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - Constellation Room

March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - McDowell Mountain Music Festival

March 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho

March 7 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

March 9 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

March 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

March 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Gallery

March 14 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

March 16 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 17 - Austin, TX - SXSW

March 18 - Houston, TX - Raven Tower

March 21 - Orlando, FL - The Social

March 22 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

March 24 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

March 27 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

March 28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

March 30 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

March 31 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

April 1 - Chicago, IL - Double Door

