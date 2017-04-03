Hot 8 Brass Band - "Can't Nobody Get Down" (video) (premiere)

The Hot 8 Brass Band is legendary in New Orleans having played together for more than 20 years. The NOLA brass band has spread the gospel far and wide for this multicultural art form born in the streets of the Crescent City. Hot 8 Brass Band’s new album On the Spot released last Friday via Tru Thoughts and the group is touring the US and Europe all the way into May.



“Can’t Nobody Get Down” is Hot 8 Brass Band latest single and it depicts the musicians in full performance mode, powering an energetic and funky street parade that sees everyone dancing and strutting their stuff. The beats get your backside in motion, and the heady party atmosphere places a big old happy grin on your face. Brass band music of the highest caliber such as this mainly celebrates life, the joys, and the pains, but mostly it gives you a natural high that no drug could ever replicate.

Hot 8 Brass Band tells PopMatters about “Can’t Nobody Get Down”: “That was us letting people know that you can’t get down like we do, that our musical arrangement and the way we perform is the best out there. When we play this in New Orleans, you can imagine 200 people coming down the street chanting, “Can’t nobody get down!” It’s a powerful thing. Ain’t nobody rock like my band.”

<a href="http://hot8brassband.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-spot">On The Spot by Hot 8 Brass Band</a>

