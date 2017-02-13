Hudson Mohawke Shares Valentine's Day 'Slow Jams X'

- //Home
For the past 10 years, British producer Hudson Mohawke has been creating romantic, slow jam mixtapes for Valentine’s Day. Today, he has dropped installment number 10 and it’s chock full of soulful grooves and testaments to the greatness of love.
Topics: electronic | hudson mohawke | soul | valentine's day
