Hudson Mohawke Shares Valentine's Day 'Slow Jams X'

by Sarah Zupko

14 February 2017

UK producer Hudson Mohawke shares new Valentine's Day mix.
 

For the past 10 years, British producer Hudson Mohawke has been creating romantic, slow jam mixtapes for Valentine’s Day. Today, he has dropped installment number 10 and it’s chock full of soulful grooves and testaments to the greatness of love.

Topics: electronic | hudson mohawke | soul | valentine's day
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 
//comments
//related

Hudson Mohawke - "Indian Steps" (feat. Antony) (Singles Going Steady)

Hudson Mohawke - "System" (Singles Going Steady)

Hudson Mohawke ft. Ruckazoid - "Warriors" (video)

Hudson Mohawke: Lantern

explore Related Articles
//Mixed media

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir Share "A Simple Love" for Valentine's Day // Music

Hudson Mohawke Shares Valentine's Day 'Slow Jams X' // Music

Chance the Rapper "Same Drugs" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Junkie XL "Jaws" (video) (premiere) // Music

Lee Fields and the Expressions "Special Night" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'Heart of a Dog': The Sublime Journey of Lolabelle

'Heart of a Dog': The Sublime Journey of Lolabelle
Can Literature Like Banana Yoshimoto's 'Moshi Moshi' Heal the Soul?

Can Literature Like Banana Yoshimoto's 'Moshi Moshi' Heal the Soul?
Race Explored With Different Degrees of Emphasis: 'Pioneers of African-American Cinema'

Race Explored With Different Degrees of Emphasis: 'Pioneers of African-American Cinema'
Moiré: No Future

Moiré: No Future
The Cool Cats of Istanbul: 'Kedi'

The Cool Cats of Istanbul: 'Kedi'
Westworld's

Westworld's "Trompe L’Oeil" Is a Placeholder Episode With a Jaw-Dropping Twist
Take a Vacation From Despair With 'The Dark and Other Love Stories'

Take a Vacation From Despair With 'The Dark and Other Love Stories'
Caravaggio May Be the Least Documented Yet Most Constructed Renaissance Artist

Caravaggio May Be the Least Documented Yet Most Constructed Renaissance Artist
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Crooks, Cops, Rocks and Airplanes: 'The Sicilian Clan'

// Short Ends and Leader

"After being mostly buried for decades, a Eurocrime caper emerges into the Blu.

READ the article