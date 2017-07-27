Jared & the Mill - "Ghosts" (video) (premiere)

Following the release of their Orme Dugas EP in 2016, the western indie rockers of Jared & the Mill have been trailblazing across the United States on their 2017 summer tour. During a visit to New York City’s renowned City Winery, the band came together for a ‘Cellar Session’ performance of one of the songs from off of their latest studio effort.
“Ghosts” is a roots-laden earworm of a folk-rock number, posing the age old question: “What happens when we die?” Complete with wholly acoustic instrumentation and the same gritty, captivating vocal prowess of frontman Jared Kolesar that we’ve come to expect, the Arizona quintet put on a fine showing in this winery cellar.
Topics: americana | jared & the mill | premiere
